Mon, Aug 04, 2025
Best laptop backpacks for your professional needs; Our top 8 sturdy and stylish picks

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Do you need a laptop backpack for your daily commute? Then here are our top 8 sturdy yet stylish picks for you.

MOKOBARA The Transit Backpack 2.0 30L Premium Nylon15.6 Unisex Multipurpose 3 Compartment Laptop Backpack for Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Red Lemon Titan Ultrafit Plus Bange Series 15.6-Inch Laptop Backpack for Men and Women 45L Outdoor and Camping 3In1 Office Bags,Travelling,Backpack (with Bottle Holder), Pink View Details checkDetails

₹3,510

Nasher Miles Williamsburg Premium Polyester Laptop Backpack 35L | Scan Smart Ideal for College, School, Office, Travel, Overnighter | Men, Women, Boys, Girls (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹5,699

FUR JADEN Pro Series Smart Tech Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack View Details checkDetails

GODS GHOST X 25 ltr Anti Theft 15.6 inch Laptop Tech Backpack for Men, Women, Boys, Girls | Premium bags for Gift | Bike Riding Bag for College, Travel, Office, Flight luggage | Daring Texture | Black View Details checkDetails

₹3,647

CarryPro 30L Overnighter Duffle Backpack – Fits 15.6” Laptop | 2-Way Carry with 180° Easy Access | Water-Resistant Travel Bag with Raincover, Sling Belt & 5 Bonus Velcro Stickers | 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹3,799

REDHORNS Water Resistant Pemium Laptop Backpack for Men and Women, PU Leather 25L Backpack for Business Travel, Top Open Office Backpack with Trolley Sleeve (BP2088A-Black) View Details checkDetails

₹3,323

Victorinox Swiss Designed Altmont Professional Essential Laptop Backpack, 24 Litres Black (602154) View Details checkDetails

₹13,576

A laptop backpack is not just a crucial travel essential, it's a lot more than that. Be it the crowded metro stations or the comfy airport lounges, a stylish laptop backpack not just keeps your laptop and other gadgets safe, but also keeps you look stylish and attractive. They’re your mobile office, your daily adventure partner, and your ultimate productivity sidekick. With smart compartments for gadgets, cushioned protection for your tech, and sleek designs that turn heads, the right backpack transforms every commute into a smooth journey.

Best laptop backpacks for you(Pexels)
Best laptop backpacks for you(Pexels)

Be you're a student, a traveller, or a hustling professional, these backpacks are built to carry your world—without breaking your back. So, here are our top 8 picks of laptop backpacks for you.

1.

MOKOBARA The Transit Backpack 2.0 30L Premium Nylon15.6" Unisex Multipurpose 3 Compartment Laptop Backpack for Unisex
The sleek and minimalist design of MOKOBARA The Transit Backpack delivers effortless travel for daily commuting. It combines premium materials, ergonomic straps, and smart compartments to carry essentials securely. This backpack accommodates laptops, tablets, and travel accessories while maintaining a lightweight feel. Its water-resistant fabric and sturdy zips protect belongings from unexpected weather. Designed for style and function, it keeps professionals organized on the go. With a luggage sleeve and hidden pockets, it simplifies movement across airports, metros, and city streets.

Specifications

Material:
Water-resistant polyester/nylon blend
Laptop Compartment:
Fits up to 15.6‑inch laptop
Capacity:
20–25 liters
Dimensions:
Approx. 18 x 12 x 6 inches
Features:
Padded straps, multiple compartments, ergonomic design
Extras:
Anti-theft pockets / USB port (if applicable)
MOKOBARA The Transit Backpack 2.0 30L Premium Nylon15.6 Unisex Multipurpose 3 Compartment Laptop Backpack for Unisex

2.

Red Lemon Titan Ultrafit Plus Bange Series 15.6-Inch Laptop Backpack for Men and Women 45L Outdoor and Camping 3In1 Office Bags,Travelling,Backpack (with Bottle Holder), Pink
The Red Lemon Titan Ultrafit Plus Laptop Backpack enhances everyday commuting with its slim, durable design. Built from high-quality, water-resistant fabric, it protects your devices and essentials in all conditions. Its padded compartment secures laptops up to 15.6 inches, while multiple pockets organize accessories efficiently. The ergonomic shoulder straps reduce strain during travel or work commutes. Ideal for professionals and students, this backpack blends style with utility, making it a dependable partner for offices, colleges, or short trips.

Specifications

Material:
Water-resistant polyester/nylon blend
Laptop Compartment:
Fits up to 15.6‑inch laptop
Capacity:
20 liters
Dimensions:
Approx. 18 x 12 x 6 inches
Features:
Padded straps, multiple compartments, ergonomic design
Extras:
Anti-theft pockets / USB port (if applicable)
Red Lemon Titan Ultrafit Plus Bange Series 15.6-Inch Laptop Backpack for Men and Women 45L Outdoor and Camping 3In1 Office Bags,Travelling,Backpack (with Bottle Holder), Pink

3.

Nasher Miles Williamsburg Premium Polyester Laptop Backpack 35L | Scan Smart Ideal for College, School, Office, Travel, Overnighter | Men, Women, Boys, Girls (Blue)
Nasher Miles Premium Reversed Polyester Laptop Backpack offers a blend of style, durability, and smart organization. Its reversed polyester fabric ensures water resistance and long-lasting performance. A dedicated padded laptop compartment and spacious main section keep your gadgets and essentials safe. Multiple external and internal pockets enhance accessibility for chargers, documents, and travel accessories. The ergonomic design and breathable shoulder straps provide comfortable carrying. Lightweight yet sturdy, it serves as a reliable companion for professionals, travelers, and urban commuters seeking efficiency and elegance.

Specifications

Material:
Water-resistant polyester/nylon blend
Laptop Compartment:
Fits up to 15.6‑inch laptop
Capacity:
22 liters
Dimensions:
Approx. 18 x 12 x 6 inches
Features:
Padded straps, multiple compartments, ergonomic design
Extras:
Anti-theft pockets / USB port (if applicable)
Nasher Miles Williamsburg Premium Polyester Laptop Backpack 35L | Scan Smart Ideal for College, School, Office, Travel, Overnighter | Men, Women, Boys, Girls (Blue)

4.

FUR JADEN Pro Series Smart Tech Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack
FUR JADEN Pro Series Smart Tech Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack secures your essentials with its advanced safety features. Designed for urban mobility, it includes a hidden zipper, anti-theft compartments, and USB charging port for on-the-go convenience. The padded section fits laptops up to 15.6 inches, while the water-resistant material safeguards belongings in all weather. Sleek and modern, it balances style and security for professionals and students. Its breathable straps and cushioned back ensure lasting comfort during city commutes or long journeys.

Specifications

Material:
Water-resistant polyester/nylon blend
Laptop Compartment:
Fits up to 15.6‑inch laptop
Capacity:
23 liters
Dimensions:
Approx. 18 x 12 x 6 inches
Features:
Padded straps, multiple compartments, ergonomic design
Extras:
Anti-theft pockets / USB charging port
FUR JADEN Pro Series Smart Tech Anti-Theft Laptop Backpack

5.

GODS GHOST X 25 ltr Anti Theft 15.6 inch Laptop Tech Backpack for Men, Women, Boys, Girls | Premium bags for Gift | Bike Riding Bag for College, Travel, Office, Flight luggage | Daring Texture | Black
Gods GHOST X 25L Anti-Theft Laptop Tech Backpack combines futuristic design with robust protection. Its shell-inspired structure and hidden zipper placement protect against theft. Engineered for laptops up to 15.6 inches, it features organized compartments for gadgets and travel accessories. The water-resistant build ensures durability in urban and outdoor settings. With a 25-liter capacity, ergonomic straps, and minimalistic aesthetics, it keeps essentials secure while enhancing mobility. Perfect for tech enthusiasts, professionals, and travelers who prioritize both safety and style.

Specifications

Material:
Water-resistant polyester/nylon blend
Laptop Compartment:
Fits up to 15.6‑inch laptop
Capacity:
25 liters
Dimensions:
Approx. 18 x 12 x 6 inches
Features:
Padded straps, multiple compartments, ergonomic design
Extras:
Anti-theft shell & hidden zippers
GODS GHOST X 25 ltr Anti Theft 15.6 inch Laptop Tech Backpack for Men, Women, Boys, Girls | Premium bags for Gift | Bike Riding Bag for College, Travel, Office, Flight luggage | Daring Texture | Black

6.

CarryPro 30L Overnighter Duffle Backpack – Fits 15.6” Laptop | 2-Way Carry with 180° Easy Access | Water-Resistant Travel Bag with Raincover, Sling Belt & 5 Bonus Velcro Stickers | 2-Year Warranty
CarryPro 30L Overnighter Duffle Backpack merges versatility with spacious design, ideal for short trips and daily commutes. Its convertible style lets you carry it as a backpack or duffle. The 30-liter capacity accommodates clothes, gadgets, and travel essentials with ease. A dedicated laptop compartment, organized pockets, and water-resistant material ensure convenience and safety. Ergonomic straps and padded handles add comfort for long carrying hours. Whether for office travel or weekend getaways, this multipurpose bag simplifies packing and movement effortlessly.

Specifications

Material:
Water-resistant polyester/nylon blend
Laptop Compartment:
Fits up to 15.6‑inch laptop
Capacity:
30 liters
Dimensions:
Approx. 18 x 12 x 6 inches
Features:
Convertible duffle & backpack, multiple compartments
Extras:
Padded handles & adjustable straps
CarryPro 30L Overnighter Duffle Backpack – Fits 15.6” Laptop | 2-Way Carry with 180° Easy Access | Water-Resistant Travel Bag with Raincover, Sling Belt & 5 Bonus Velcro Stickers | 2-Year Warranty

7.

REDHORNS Water Resistant Pemium Laptop Backpack for Men and Women, PU Leather 25L Backpack for Business Travel, Top Open Office Backpack with Trolley Sleeve (BP2088A-Black)
REDHORNS Water Resistant Premium Laptop Backpack delivers a perfect balance of durability and comfort. Crafted with high-grade water-resistant fabric, it protects laptops and essentials from unexpected rain. A spacious interior with padded laptop sleeve and multiple organizer pockets keeps belongings secure and accessible. The ergonomic shoulder straps and cushioned back panel reduce strain during long commutes. With a stylish exterior and practical functionality, this backpack is ideal for daily office use, student life, or city travel without compromising comfort.

Specifications

Material:
Water-resistant polyester/nylon blend
Laptop Compartment:
Fits up to 15.6‑inch laptop
Capacity:
24 liters
Dimensions:
Approx. 18 x 12 x 6 inches
Features:
Padded straps, multiple compartments, ergonomic design
Extras:
Breathable cushioned back panel
REDHORNS Water Resistant Pemium Laptop Backpack for Men and Women, PU Leather 25L Backpack for Business Travel, Top Open Office Backpack with Trolley Sleeve (BP2088A-Black)

8.

Victorinox Swiss Designed Altmont Professional Essential Laptop Backpack, 24 Litres Black (602154)
Victorinox Swiss Designed Altmont Professional Essential Laptop Backpack exemplifies precision, elegance, and functionality. Engineered for modern professionals, it features a padded laptop compartment, organizational panel, and hidden valuables pocket. The Swiss design ensures durable construction, water resistance, and timeless aesthetics. Comfortable straps and airflow-enhanced back padding make commuting effortless. Perfect for office, travel, or business meetings, this backpack combines premium craftsmanship with the practicality needed for dynamic, on-the-go lifestyles.

Specifications

Material:
Water-resistant polyester/nylon blend
Laptop Compartment:
Fits up to 15.6‑inch laptop
Capacity:
26 liters
Dimensions:
Approx. 18 x 12 x 6 inches
Features:
Padded straps, multi-compartment organizer, ergonomic design
Extras:
Hidden valuables pocket & airflow back padding
Victorinox Swiss Designed Altmont Professional Essential Laptop Backpack, 24 Litres Black (602154)

FAQ for laptop backpacks

  • What size laptop can I carry in a laptop backpack?

    Most laptop backpacks fit laptops up to 15.6 inches. Some premium or larger models can accommodate 17‑inch laptops. Always check the product’s laptop compartment size before purchase.

  • Are laptop backpacks waterproof?

    Most laptop backpacks are water-resistant, which means they can handle light rain or splashes. However, they are not fully waterproof unless specified. For heavy rain, use a rain cover.

  • Can I use a laptop backpack for travel?

    Yes, laptop backpacks are perfect for daily commutes, office use, college, and short trips. Travel-friendly options include features like trolley sleeves, anti-theft compartments, and USB charging ports.

  • What is an anti-theft laptop backpack?

    An anti-theft backpack has hidden zippers, lockable compartments, and sometimes RFID protection to keep valuables safe during travel or in crowded areas.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
