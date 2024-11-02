Bhai Dooj 2024 travel special: Namo Bharat trains to start 2 hours early this Sunday for festive ease
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Nov 02, 2024 06:43 PM IST
Travel smoothly this Bhai Dooj 2024: Namo Bharat extends early train service hours for festive family visits
Namo Bharat train will start its operation two hours early than usual at 6 am on Sunday on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, the NCRTC said in a statement.
Trains will be operated with increased frequency, it said.
According to the statement, train services on the operational section of Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will start early on Sunday, operating from 6 am instead of the usual 8 am.
It will continue until 10 pm. Generally, Namo Bharat train services operate from 6 am from Monday to Saturday and 8 am on Sunday, it stated.
Trains will run with increased frequency throughout the day to accommodate the anticipated higher passenger volume, ensuring a smooth and comfortable travel experience for all, the statement said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Catch every big hit,... See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!
.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion
, Taylor Swift
, Health
, Festivals
, Travel
, Relationship
, Recipe
and all the other Latest Lifestyle News
on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel /
Bhai Dooj 2024 travel special: Namo Bharat trains to start 2 hours early this Sunday for festive ease