Boutiques to bazaars: 6 best countries for a dream shopping experience

Shopaholics, assemble! For those who live and breathe retail therapy, there is nothing quite like the thrill of exploring new destinations in search of the perfect find. Whether you are chasing the latest designer trends, hunting for unique local crafts or getting lost in maze-like markets, shopping can be an adventure in itself. Traditional Turkish sweets and dried fruits are displayed at a store at the Spice market, also known as the Egyptian Bazaar, in Istanbul, Turkey.(REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Hari Ganapathy, Co-Founder of Pickyourtrail, shared, “From high-end boutiques to bustling bazaars, some countries have become iconic shopping hubs, offering a mix of luxury, culture and everything in between. The world is a treasure trove of experiences that cater to every shopping taste.”

So, if you are ready to carry extra bags to fill with goodies and satisfy your inner shopaholic, here are the best shopping destinations worldwide to make your dreams come true, as suggested by Hari Ganapathy.

1. Dubai, UAE: For luxurious malls and world-class shopping

People shop for gold at a jewelry shop at a gold market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Wednesday, April 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)

When it comes to luxury shopping, Dubai reigns supreme. Known for its extravagant malls, world-class brands, and a shopping scene that knows no bounds, this city is the epitome of opulence. Whether you’re strolling through the largest mall in the world, exploring the Mall of the Emirates, or hunting for gold in the famous Dubai Gold Souk, the experience is nothing short of extraordinary. For waterfront shopping, the Dubai Marina Mall offers a vibrant mix of retail and leisure. Year-on-year, Dubai has seen a 5-6% increase in visits for the Dubai Shopping Festival, solidifying its reputation as the ultimate luxury shopping destination.

2. Bali, Indonesia: For fashion, art and local crafts

Karishma Tanna goes on a shopping spree during her Bali vacation.

Bali offers a unique mix of fashion, home decor, and traditional crafts that captivates every traveller. Its vibrant markets, such as the Ubud Traditional Art Market and the Sindhu Night Market, are perfect for finding one-of-a-kind items and souvenirs. For a more modern shopping experience, the Beachwalk Shopping Centre offers a blend of local and international brands. Shopping in Bali has become increasingly popular, with a 10-11% increase in travellers seeking shopping experiences, The months of July and August, with their pleasant weather, are ideal for exploring the island's diverse shopping offerings.

3. Thailand – For souvenirs and luxury brands

People shop ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Bangkok's Chinatown, Thailand, January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa(REUTERS)

Thailand is a shopper’s paradise, particularly in Bangkok, where the bustling markets and malls cater to every shopping need. The famous Chatuchak Weekend Market is a treasure trove of unique finds, while the Pratunam Market and MBK Centre offer a mix of affordability and variety. March and April are the best times to visit, as the city comes alive with great deals and a vibrant atmosphere. Like Bali, Thailand has also seen a 11% increase in shopping-focused travel, making it a must-visit for shopaholics eager to explore everything from local souvenirs to international luxury brands.

Adding to the list of shopping destinations, Sabina Chopra, Co-Founder of Yatra, recommended:

1. Istanbul, Turkey

Shoppers walk through the spice bazaar in the Eminonu district of Istanbul on April 1, 2025. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)(AFP)

With its Grand Bazaar and Spice Market, Istanbul is a treasure trove of handwoven carpets, ceramics, and exotic spices, blending centuries-old traditions with modern craftsmanship. Each shop tells a story, with artisans proudly displaying their wares, from intricately woven kilims to fragrant saffron and sumac. Whether one’s bargaining for a luxurious silk scarf or admiring the delicate Iznik tiles, the city's markets offer an experience as rich as its history.

2. Marrakech, Morocco

Marrakech captivates visitors with its vibrant souks, where artisans sell intricate leather goods, hand-dyed textiles and dazzling Berber jewellery. The maze-like alleys of the Medina echo with the sounds of haggling traders, the scent of freshly ground spices, and the sight of vibrant, handwoven rugs draped over wooden stalls. From intricately carved lanterns to traditional argan oil, each find is a testament to Morocco’s deep-rooted craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

3. Vienna, Austria

People walk under the rain in the 'Kaertner strasse' shopping street in Vienna, Austria, on March 31, 2025. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)(AFP)

This is a paradise for lovers of European elegance, offering everything from handcrafted porcelain and antique treasures to the city’s famed coffeehouse culture souvenirs. Strolling through Vienna’s historic districts, one can discover exquisite crystalware, delicate lace, and artisanal chocolates wrapped in gilded packaging. The city’s passion for refinement is reflected not only in its crafts but also in the timeless charm of its boutiques and flea markets.

Sabina Chopra concluded, “From the bustling bazaars of Istanbul to the enchanting souks of Marrakech and the refined elegance of Vienna, these cities offer more than just souvenirs—they provide a glimpse into centuries of tradition and artistry. Whether one is seeking for exotic spices, handcrafted treasures, or timeless keepsakes, each destination ensures that every purchase comes with a story waiting to be told.”