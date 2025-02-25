Outdoor breakfast with the stunning view of Italian Alps: Viral video shows dreamy crossover

When we go for lavish holidays, some of us prefer breakfast with a view, be it a beach or the lush valleys or the deep dense forests. Exotic places all over the world also offer breakfast experiences where animals come by to greet or share a bite at the breakfast table. Some people also prefer to have a quaint breakfast in bed, cozying up in a blanket or watching a view from their bedroom window. Also read | Mouni Roy's Italy trip: Best, Insta-worthy spots for your next aesthetic vacation An establishment in Italy, known as Chalet Al Foss is offering breakfast in bed, but outdoors, with nothing but the view of the snow-clad Italian Alps. (Instagram/@theglobewanderers)

But it seems like a hotel in Italy took it up a notch and merged both the ideas together. An establishment in Italy, known as Chalet Al Foss is offering breakfast in bed, but outdoors, with nothing but the view of the snow-clad Italian Alps. Dreamy much? We think so too.

Travel influencer duo Kaylee Reid & Jake Reid who go by the handle @theglobewanderers on Instagram shared a snippet of their dreamy breakfast in Italy and we cannot have enough of it already. The snippets shared in the video features two hotel attendants taking an elaborate breakfast spread to a heated bed placed outdoors over snow. The influencers perched up on the heated bed and inside a blanket can be seen enjoying the view of the stunning Italian Alps while gorging on their breakfast spread.

"Taking breakfast in bed to a whole other level. One of the many incredible experiences you can expect to have during your stay at Chalet Al Foss is breakfast in their outdoor heated bed overlooking the Italian Alps,' wrote the influencers on their post.

Here’s how the Internet reacted:

The video went viral in no time with netizens having mixed reactions to the lavish outdoor breakfast in bed idea. While a section of the internet supported the idea, the video also drew flak from others.

One netizen commented, “This sounds perfect imo,” while another comment read, “I’d do it in a heartbeat..!!! How unique.” One Instagram user wrote, “This is my dream. Manifesting this for real!”

A section of the Internet also called it influencer money and elitist. “This screams influencer money. Hard to imagine anyone with old money embarrassing themselves with such a spectacle,” read a comment, while another user wrote, “Elitists aren't cool these days, they are a pox on society.”