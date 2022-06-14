Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Canada to end Covid-19 vaccine mandate for domestic air, rail travel
Last week, Canada suspended random Covid-19 testing at all its airports for the rest of June to ease long waiting times that travellers have been facing and will announce on Tuesday, end of coronavirus vaccine mandate for domestic air, rail and outbound international travel
Canada to end Covid-19 vaccine mandate for domestic air, rail travel&nbsp;(File Photo)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 09:34 AM IST
Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz

Canada plans to end Covid-19 vaccine mandates for domestic air and rail travel, as well as outbound international travel, CBC News reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision. An announcement is expected Tuesday. 

The government may reinstate the vaccine requirement if there’s a new variant of the virus, CBC reported. 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has faced pressure from conservatives and business groups to end vaccine mandates, and the country earlier this year saw protests from truckers that snarled supply lines and temporarily forced some border crossing closures. Trudeau, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for Covid after returning from the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, the second time this year he’d tested positive.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
