Cheapest spring destinations: Agoda reveals budget-friendly spots in Asia; Tirupati is the sole Indian place on list

Travelling is one of the best ways to form core memories. Whether exploring a new culture to de-stressing with new culinary flavours, travel has always become the go-to for unwinding and relaxing. What makes travelling particularly a ‘knight in shining armour’ is its healing qualities- the ability to uplift mood after months of long stretch of work, school or college. This March-April time is spring break in schools and even colleges. Families take this opportunity to rejuvenate with a good vacation and restart, all freshened up. Families go for vacations during the spring break.(Shutterstock)

But there's always a catch. As you plan the itinerary for the entire family, you realise the coveted vacation may burn a hole in your pocket. But with a clever strategy, one can make the most of their vacation time without breaking the bank or compromising on the travel experience.

The solution lies in looking for places that are budget-friendly. Agoda, a digital travel platform recently unveiled a list of budget-friendly destinations in Asia, comprising of both international and domestic places. For international travel, Vietnam's Phong Nha seized the first spot, while the second place went to Tirupati, showing a trend towards spiritual travel in India during spring break. The list featured Tirupati, the only Indian place among the other Asian places.

Let's take a look at the ranking list Agoda released. The list is prepared based on the average room rates in these destinations.

Top 3 on the affordable list

These are the top-rank holders on the affordable destination list shared by Agoda

1. Phong Nha, Vietnam (Rs. 2,431)

The first spot on Agoda's Cheapest Destination List goes to Phong Nha in Vietnam where the room rates start as low as Rs. 2,431. It's a perfect destination for nature enthusiasts as this place has plenty of beautiful caves and green landscapes. With a host of activities, from hiking, and cycling to exploring the local culture, Phong Nha has a lot to offer. Phong Nha also has the UNESCO-listed Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, which houses some of the world’s largest caves.

2. Tirupati, India (Rs. 2,952)

It is noteworthy to see that the only destination from India on the list is Tirupati. It is second on this list and the most preferred cheap domestic destination. In fact, since it is the only domestic destination on the list, this implies that springtime sees a spike in prices across the mainstream vacation spots, from hillsides to beaches; making Tirupati a favourable option for those seeking an affordable vacation.

Tirupati is one of the most visited pilgrimage sites in the world. The Venkateshwara Temple makes Tirupati renowned. Tirupati is also famous for its Tirupati laddu, a sweet that has a deep cultural and spiritual importance. Other than this, visitors can also explore nearby attractions like the serene Talakona Waterfalls, the lush Sri Venkateswara National Park, and the historic Chandragiri Fort.

3. Hat Yai, Thailand (Rs. 3,473)

Earlier, Hat Yai ranked first on Agoda’s Cheapest Christmas Destinations. It has bagged the third spot on the spring list as well. Hat Yai is beloved for its excellent culinary flavours, making exploring the local markets and trying street foods an absolute must. Additionally, it's also plenty of beaches and island, ideal for tropical vibes in spring time.

Other destinations on the list

Alongside the top three, several other Asian places also made it to Agoda's list. These are:

Padang, Indonesia (Rs.3,473) : Famous for its culinary heritage, Padang is a paradise for food enthusiasts, offering iconic dishes like Rendang and Sate Padang. Visitors also explore its stunning beaches, such as Air Manis Beach, or take a short trip to the Mentawai Islands for surfing and snorkelling.

: Famous for its culinary heritage, Padang is a paradise for food enthusiasts, offering iconic dishes like Rendang and Sate Padang. Visitors also explore its stunning beaches, such as Air Manis Beach, or take a short trip to the Mentawai Islands for surfing and snorkelling. Bacolod, Philippines (Rs. 3,994): Known as the “City of Smiles,” Bacolod offers a warm welcome and a laid-back vibe. Travellers can explore historical landmarks like The Ruins, a grand mansion from the early 1900s, or enjoy the city’s mouthwatering food scene, including its famous chicken inasal.

Known as the “City of Smiles,” Bacolod offers a warm welcome and a laid-back vibe. Travellers can explore historical landmarks like The Ruins, a grand mansion from the early 1900s, or enjoy the city’s mouthwatering food scene, including its famous chicken inasal. Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia (Rs. 4,168): Visitors can explore the city’s iconic Crystal Mosque or take a boat ride to the nearby Redang Island for snorkelling and diving. The city’s rich cultural heritage, including its batik-making traditions, is unique experience.

Visitors can explore the city’s iconic Crystal Mosque or take a boat ride to the nearby Redang Island for snorkelling and diving. The city’s rich cultural heritage, including its batik-making traditions, is unique experience. Gimpo, South Korea (Rs. 5,731): Located near Seoul, Gimpo offers a quieter alternative with scenic parks and cultural sites. Visitors can enjoy a look around the National Aviation Museum or explore the Gimpo Sculpture Park. The city’s beautiful natural scenery including the Munsu Mountain and the Han River makes it an excellent destination for a peaceful appreciation of South Korea’s springtime beauty and cherry blossoms.

Located near Seoul, Gimpo offers a quieter alternative with scenic parks and cultural sites. Visitors can enjoy a look around the National Aviation Museum or explore the Gimpo Sculpture Park. The city’s beautiful natural scenery including the Munsu Mountain and the Han River makes it an excellent destination for a peaceful appreciation of South Korea’s springtime beauty and cherry blossoms. Narita, Japan (Rs. 6,165): Beyond its Tokyo-servicing airport, Narita is a charming city with historic temples and picturesque gardens. Visitors can explore Naritasan Shinshoji Temple, a centuries-old Buddhist temple. Spring travellers can also enjoy cherry blossoms at Naritasan Park and sample local delicacies like unagi (grilled eel).

Beyond its Tokyo-servicing airport, Narita is a charming city with historic temples and picturesque gardens. Visitors can explore Naritasan Shinshoji Temple, a centuries-old Buddhist temple. Spring travellers can also enjoy cherry blossoms at Naritasan Park and sample local delicacies like unagi (grilled eel). Pingtung, Taiwan (Rs.6,860): Visitors can explore Kenting National Park, known for its dramatic coastal scenery and outdoor activities. The city’s markets and local cuisine provide a taste of Taiwan’s unique flavours.

