China installs escalators at mountains: Internet calls it stupidest idea

In a bid to make breathtaking mountain views more accessible, tour operators in China have installed escalators right on the mountainside, sparking a mix of reactions. On the one hand, many are applauding the move for making the stunning scenery reachable for everyone, especially the elderly and young kids who might struggle with the steep climb. But not everyone is on board with this change. In China, a new escalator on Tianyu Mountain is making the stunning views more accessible, but it’s sparking a heated debate. (Instagram)

Escalators Bring Mountain Views to All—But at What Cost?

Critics argue that these escalators take away the whole point of mountain climbing—the challenge and the satisfaction that come with reaching the peak on your own. They feel that the installation of moving walkways is turning the adventure into a "no-pain mountain climb," robbing visitors of the physical experience and the sense of accomplishment. Plus, many are concerned that these modern conveniences are spoiling the natural beauty of the area, replacing the rugged charm of the mountain with something much more artificial. So, while the escalators make it easier and quicker to enjoy the views, they also raise questions about what's being lost in the process. (Also read: Love bungee jumping but a bit faint-hearted? Try China’s ‘cowardly’ version for a gentle thrill )

Last year, an escalator was installed on Tianyu Mountain in Chunan County, Zhejiang province, transforming the once 50-minute trek into a breezy 10-minute ride. Now, visitors can glide along the moving walkway and only need to walk the final 3 kilometres to reach the peak. This "no-pain" mountain climbing experience has sparked quite a buzz online, with opinions sharply divided.

How Netizens Are Reacting

"It's perfect for the elderly and kids! No need to climb—just stand on the escalator. My kid's happy, so I'm happy," shared one enthusiastic social media user. Another person chimed in, "I'm all for the mountain escalator. Everyone can choose what suits them—if you want to climb, go ahead. But I'll take the escalator." Not everyone is on board, though. "What's the point of mountain climbing if you don't actually climb?" questioned one critic. Another added, "The escalators take away from the natural beauty of the mountain—can't you see that?"