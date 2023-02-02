Discover the hidden gems of South India: 7 off-beat destinations you must visit in February

South India is a land of diverse cultures, rich heritage, and breathtaking natural beauty. While popular destinations such as Goa, Mysore, and Ooty are well-known, there are many off-beat destinations that are just as stunning, but less crowded. These destinations offer a unique blend of scenic beauty, culture, and adventure, making them perfect for travellers looking for an off-the-beaten-path experience. From hill stations surrounded by coffee plantations to serene beaches and backwaters, South India has something to offer everyone. In this article, we will explore some of the most enchanting off-beat destinations in South India that you must visit. (Also read: Travel guide: Tips to keep in mind when planning a trip to South India )

Off beat destination in South India:

1. Chikmagalur

Visit coffee plantations and relax in the tranquil environment of Chikmagalur.(pinterest)

Chikmagalur is a hill station located in the Western Ghats of Karnataka. It is known for its coffee plantations and scenic views, making it a popular destination for nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. Visitors can explore the scenic Baba Budangiri Hills, trek through the forests, visit coffee plantations, and relax in the tranquil environment.

2. Gokarna

The pristine beach of Gokarna, Karnataka. (Shutterstock)

Gokarna is a small temple town located on the west coast of India. It is known for its serene beaches and picturesque scenery, making it a popular destination for beach lovers and yoga enthusiasts. Visitors can explore the Mahabaleshwar Temple, relax on the beaches, or go on a scenic boat ride to nearby islands.

3. Kollam

Tourists can visit Thirumullavaram Beach, and Kollam Beach, or take a boat tour through the backwaters.(Shutterstock)

Located in Kerala, Kollam is a city on the shores of Ashtamudi Lake. It is a well-liked site for tourists interested in learning about the local culture and beauty because of its backwaters and traditional houseboats. Tourists can visit Thirumullavaram Beach, and Kollam Beach, or take a boat tour through the backwaters.

4. Hampi

Hampi structures belong to the 14th century Vijayanagara kingdom. (Praful Gangurde/HT)

Located in the southern state of Karnataka, Hampi is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is a well-liked destination for history buffs and archaeologists because of the historic ruins and structures from the Vijayanagara Empire. Visitors can stroll through the Hampi Bazaar, go to the Virupaksha Temple, and see the monolithic statues at the Vittala Temple Complex.

5. Palakkad

It is a popular destination for tourists interested in exploring local culture and scenic beauty. (pinterest)

Palakkad is a small town located in the state of Kerala. It is known for its beautiful dams and reservoirs, spice plantations, and rich cultural heritage, making it a popular destination for tourists interested in exploring local culture and scenic beauty. Visitors can visit the Silent Valley National Park, see the scenic view from the Palakkad Fort, and explore the local markets.

6. Araku Valley

It is well-liked among those who enjoy the outdoors and nature.(Pinterest)

The picturesque hill town of Araku Valley is situated in Andhra Pradesh's Eastern Ghats. It is well-liked among those who enjoy the outdoors and nature because of its stunning scenery, rolling hills, and coffee farms. Tourists can take a tour of the coffee farms, explore the picturesque Araku Valley, go on a hike through the hills, visit tribal settlements to learn about their distinctive cultures, or go on a walk through the countryside.

7. Vattakanal

It is known for its scenic beauty, serene atmosphere, and panoramic views of the surrounding hills, making it a popular destination.(pinterest)

Vattakanal is a small village located near Kodaikanal in Tamil Nadu, India. It is known for its scenic beauty, serene atmosphere, and panoramic views of the surrounding hills, making it a popular destination for nature lovers and travellers seeking a peaceful escape from the city. Visitors to Vattakanal can enjoy scenic walks and treks through the hills, take in the breathtaking views from the various lookouts and viewpoints, and visit the local waterfalls and streams.

