Travelling to the Maldives? Explore these best beaches in the island nation

The island nation of Maldives, located in the Indian Ocean, is a paradise for beach lovers, boasting some of the most stunning beaches in the world, crystal clear waters and vibrant coral reefs. With its crystal clear waters and white sand, the Maldives offers a perfect getaway for anyone looking to relax and soak up the sun. From secluded lagoons to world-class resorts, the Maldives has something for everyone. The islands are also home to wildlife, including dolphins, turtles and manta rays. If you are planning to visit the Maldives, check out our list featuring the island nation's best beaches.

One of the most popular beaches in the Maldives is Kaafu Atoll, located in the northern part of the country and great for activities like swimming, snorkelling and diving. The waters here are calm, and the coral reefs are home to colourful fish. The island is also known for its beautiful sunsets and stunning views.

Another great beach in the Maldives is the island of Maafushi, located in the South Male Atoll and known for its white sand beaches, crystal clear waters, and vibrant nightlife, with several bars and restaurants.

The island of Thulusdhoo, located in the northeast part of the country's capital, Malé, and Hulhumale, in the south of North Malé Atoll, are both pristine beaches and our a must-visit in your itinerary. The white sand beaches and crystal clear waters will enchant you.

The Dhigurah island, one of the inhabited islands of Alif Dhaal Atoll where Whale sharks are year-round residents, is another great beach in the Maldives.

A few other must-visit in the Maldives are Biyadhoo, Dhiffushi, Fuvahmulah, and Hithadhoo. All these places offer the beauty of white sand beaches, tropical weather and pristine water for you to kick back and relax.