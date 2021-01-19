Disneyland Paris postpones re-opening to April 2 amid surge in Covid-19 cases
Amid the continuous surge in coronavirus cases in Europe, Disneyland Paris has announced its decision to postpone its re-opening from February 13 to April 2.
According to an official statement by Disneyland Paris, "Due to the prevailing conditions in Europe, Disneyland Paris will not reopen on February 13 as initially planned. If conditions permit, we will reopen Disneyland Paris on April 2, 2021 and will welcome reservations from that date forward."
"Given the current context our plans continue to evolve, but please know that we will make every effort to share with you any updates as soon as it is possible," the statement added.
Last year in March, Disney had announced its decision to temporarily shut down its Orlando Disney World, Disneyland Paris and Disney Cruise amid the pandemic.
According to the latest data by the Johns Hopkins University, globally a total of 95,392,103 Covid-19 cases and 2,035,605 deaths have been reported.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Finland to not open borders for tourists any time soon, says Interior Ministry
On Friday, the Finnish Ministry of the Interior announced that they will not open borders for tourists, in fact, they are ready to introduce new coronavirus-related restrictions on travel.
Craving for a beach vacation? These 5 places should be on your must-visit list
A vacation on a beach can solve every problem, at least for the time being. Goa has become the celebrity-favourite vacation spot as after Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor ringing in their New Year, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are also taking a quick vacation there. Here are 5 places that should be on your must-visit list if you are craving for some beach time.
Kerala will soon have India's first ever Labour Movement museum
Labour Movement museum, that is opening up in Alappuzha, Kerala, will the the first of its kind museum in India. It will showcase the history of world labour movement through huge repository of documents and exhibits.
