Eid-ul-Adha 2025: UAE workers eye 4-day long holiday for travel, celebration post crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah

In other words, summer just got more exciting for UAE residents as early astronomical predictions hint at a four-day weekend next month to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha 2025. According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society, Wednesday, May 28, 2025, is likely to be the first day of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and last month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

This would place Arafat Day, the holiest day of Hajj, on Thursday, June 5, 2025, followed by Eid-ul-Adha the next day. The public holiday is likely to continue through Sunday, June 8, 2025, giving both public and private sector employees a much-anticipated long weekend.

Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH crescent moon sighting: Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, UK, Canada to sight crescent moon for Eid ul Adha 2025 on May 27, 2025. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)

While these dates offer a helpful preview for planning family gatherings, travels, or staycations, they remain tentative until the official moon sighting, a traditional practice followed across the Islamic world. UAE authorities will announce the confirmed dates closer to the time, in accordance with the moon-sighting results.

Is Arafat Day a holiday?

Yes, Arafat Day is a public holiday in the UAE, observed on the ninth day of the month of Dhul Hijjah, as it commemorates the second day of Hajj and is considered a deeply spiritual moment in the Islamic faith. Many Muslims choose to fast or reflect on this day, whether they are in Mecca, performing the pilgrimage or at home in different countries across the world.

What this means for residents

If these forecasts hold true, workers in the UAE can enjoy two working days off in addition to the regular weekend, making it the perfect time to plan a quick getaway, a serene staycation or a relaxed celebration at home with family and friends — a golden opportunity for rest, reflection, celebration, and family time. The holiday is expected to run from Thursday, June 5, to Sunday, June 8, with a return to work on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Astronomers predict 4-day Eid-ul-Adha holiday in UAE: Time to plan that summer escape(Reuters File Photo)

While astronomers have forecast these tentative dates, the official confirmation of Eid-ul-Adha will depend on the UAE Moon-sighting committee, which observes the crescent moon to mark the beginning of Dhul Hijjah. The moon is expected to appear on the evening of Tuesday, May 27, 2025, though it may be difficult to spot with the naked eye, but the crescent will reportedly be visible for 38 minutes after sunset, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan.

So, whether you are preparing for Qurbani, planning an elegant Eid-ul-Adha brunch, booking your travel plans, or simply looking forward to a few extra days of rest and some peaceful time off, this is the perfect moment to start planning. However, do keep in mind that final holiday dates will be officially declared by UAE authorities closer to the time, in line with moon-sighting traditions.

Until then, stay tuned for official announcements as the date draws near and get ready to embrace the spirit of Eid-ul-Adha with warmth, gratitude and a little extra time off.