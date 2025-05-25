Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Are your travel plans ready? Kuwait announces 5-day holiday post crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah

This year, Kuwait is set to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) on Friday, June 6, 2025, based on astronomical projections shared by the Al Ojairi Scientific Center. In a press release, the center revealed that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic lunar calendar, will be born at dawn on May 27 and visible after sunset on May 28 for approximately 43 minutes across Kuwait’s skies. Get ready for the ultimate June break! Kuwait declares 5-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha 2025 post crescent moon sighting for Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH.(File Photo)

This celestial event signals the countdown to Eid-ul-Adha and aligns with broader visibility predictions across the Arab and Islamic world, where the crescent is expected to be visible for 40 to 58 minutes in various capitals. With this in mind, Arafat Day, the holiest day in the Hajj pilgrimage, is forecasted for Thursday, June 5, followed by Eid-ul-Adha celebrations the next day.

Kuwait confirms 5-day Eid-ul-Adha holiday

In preparation, the Kuwaiti government has announced a generous five-day public holiday for all state institutions and public sector employees, from Thursday, June 5 through Monday, June 9. Normal work schedules will resume on Tuesday, June 10.

Pack Your Bags: Kuwait’s Eid-ul-Adha 2025 Break Could Be Your Perfect June Getaway!(Image by AFP)

For those working in sectors that operate on different schedules — such as healthcare, hospitality or emergency services — holiday dates may be customised by individual institutions, the Cabinet clarified in an official statement.

What is Eid-ul-Adha?

More than just a day off, Eid-ul-Adha is a moment of deep reflection, spiritual renewal and community connection that commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. This was a powerful act of faith that is marked today through prayers, family gatherings, charitable giving and the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat often distributed to those in need.

With the luxury of a long weekend, many Kuwait residents are already mapping out their Eid plans — whether it is escaping for a quick staycation, enjoying quality time with extended family or embracing the spiritual essence of the holiday at home. The extended break offers a valuable pause in the year, especially with the summer heat in full swing.

To ensure that your Eid ul Adha gathering is truly remarkable, careful planning and attention to detail are essential.(Freepik)

So, whether you are planning to observe Eid-ul-Adha with traditional customs, share a festive meal with loved ones or simply soak in the calm of a slower weekend, now is the perfect time to start preparing. However, the official holiday dates will be confirmed following the traditional moon sighting, a cherished practice in Islamic culture so, stay tuned for official announcements and make the most of this meaningful holiday season.