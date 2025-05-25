Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Are your travel plans ready? Kuwait announces 5-day holiday post crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
May 25, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Plan your June getaway as Kuwait announces 5-day holiday post crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH for Bakra Eid/Bakrid/Eid-ul-Zuha.

This year, Kuwait is set to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) on Friday, June 6, 2025, based on astronomical projections shared by the Al Ojairi Scientific Center. In a press release, the center revealed that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic lunar calendar, will be born at dawn on May 27 and visible after sunset on May 28 for approximately 43 minutes across Kuwait’s skies.

Get ready for the ultimate June break! Kuwait declares 5-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha 2025 post crescent moon sighting for Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH.(File Photo)
Get ready for the ultimate June break! Kuwait declares 5-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha 2025 post crescent moon sighting for Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH.(File Photo)

This celestial event signals the countdown to Eid-ul-Adha and aligns with broader visibility predictions across the Arab and Islamic world, where the crescent is expected to be visible for 40 to 58 minutes in various capitals. With this in mind, Arafat Day, the holiest day in the Hajj pilgrimage, is forecasted for Thursday, June 5, followed by Eid-ul-Adha celebrations the next day.

Kuwait confirms 5-day Eid-ul-Adha holiday

In preparation, the Kuwaiti government has announced a generous five-day public holiday for all state institutions and public sector employees, from Thursday, June 5 through Monday, June 9. Normal work schedules will resume on Tuesday, June 10.

 

Pack Your Bags: Kuwait’s Eid-ul-Adha 2025 Break Could Be Your Perfect June Getaway!(Image by AFP)
Pack Your Bags: Kuwait’s Eid-ul-Adha 2025 Break Could Be Your Perfect June Getaway!(Image by AFP)

For those working in sectors that operate on different schedules — such as healthcare, hospitality or emergency services — holiday dates may be customised by individual institutions, the Cabinet clarified in an official statement.

What is Eid-ul-Adha?

More than just a day off, Eid-ul-Adha is a moment of deep reflection, spiritual renewal and community connection that commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. This was a powerful act of faith that is marked today through prayers, family gatherings, charitable giving and the ritual sacrifice of livestock, with the meat often distributed to those in need.

With the luxury of a long weekend, many Kuwait residents are already mapping out their Eid plans — whether it is escaping for a quick staycation, enjoying quality time with extended family or embracing the spiritual essence of the holiday at home. The extended break offers a valuable pause in the year, especially with the summer heat in full swing.

To ensure that your Eid ul Adha gathering is truly remarkable, careful planning and attention to detail are essential.(Freepik)
To ensure that your Eid ul Adha gathering is truly remarkable, careful planning and attention to detail are essential.(Freepik)

 

So, whether you are planning to observe Eid-ul-Adha with traditional customs, share a festive meal with loved ones or simply soak in the calm of a slower weekend, now is the perfect time to start preparing. However, the official holiday dates will be confirmed following the traditional moon sighting, a cherished practice in Islamic culture so, stay tuned for official announcements and make the most of this meaningful holiday season.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Are your travel plans ready? Kuwait announces 5-day holiday post crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On