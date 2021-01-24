IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.(Yahoo)
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.(Yahoo)
travel

Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:27 PM IST

Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.

Flight operations could not take place at the Srinagar airport on Saturday due to bad weather and all flights to and fro the airport were cancelled.

However, as the weather was dry on Sunday morning and the visibility improved, the flight operations were resumed.

"Air traffic has resumed at the airport even though there are some delays," an official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

He said the flight operations resumed after the runway was cleared and the visibility improved.

The runway was not available for flight operations on Saturday due to the accumulation of snow after the valley received the third snowfall of the month.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
flights srinagar airport
app
Close
e-paper
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.(Yahoo)
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.(Yahoo)
travel

Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 01:27 PM IST
Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, a day after they were suspended in the wake of snowfall in the Kashmir valley, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.(Reuters)
Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.(Reuters)
travel

KLM to keep long haul flights as Covid testing demands are softened

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Dutch airline KLM will keep operating long haul flights, including for vaccine distribution, after agreeing with the government on softer demands for returning air crews to carry out rapid Covid-19 tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airline operations resumed at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong near Gangtok on Saturday.(ANI)
Airline operations resumed at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong near Gangtok on Saturday.(ANI)
travel

Flight operations resume at Sikkim's Pakyong Airport after 18 months

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Airline operations at Sikkim's only airport at Pakyong, near Gangtok, resumed on Saturday after a gap of almost 18 months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tunisia extends curfew as Covid-19 'at a critical juncture', bans protests(Twitter/TheMosaicRooms)
Tunisia extends curfew as Covid-19 'at a critical juncture', bans protests(Twitter/TheMosaicRooms)
travel

Tunisia extends curfew as Covid-19 'at a critical juncture', bans protests

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 07:48 AM IST
  • Amid rising Covid-19 cases which are also among the highest rates in Africa, Tunisia announces new restrictions and bans protests that erupted soon after the new lockdown measures were announced
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
travel

Coronavirus: Doctors say 'don't talk on public transport'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:52 PM IST
French doctors have new advice to slow the spread of the virus: stop talking on public transport.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference on Friday that the UK may need to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of Covid-19.(Unsplash)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference on Friday that the UK may need to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of Covid-19.(Unsplash)
travel

Britain to discuss tighter travel restrictions -BBC

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:59 PM IST
British ministers are to discuss on Monday further tightening travel restrictions, the BBC reported on Saturday, adding that people arriving in the country could be required to quarantine in hotels.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Norway imposes strictest measures to curb new Covid-19 variant, locks down Oslo(Unsplash)
Norway imposes strictest measures to curb new Covid-19 variant, locks down Oslo(Unsplash)
travel

Norway imposes strictest measures to curb new Covid-19 variant, locks down Oslo

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:07 PM IST
  • Imposing the strictest measures ever since the coronavirus outbreak last year, Norway closes down shops, cinemas, restaurants and churches and bans alcohol service until January 31
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19: Hong Kong locks down thousands amid recent coronavirus outbreak(Twitter/stellarpbtech)
Covid-19: Hong Kong locks down thousands amid recent coronavirus outbreak(Twitter/stellarpbtech)
travel

Covid-19: Hong Kong locks down thousands amid recent coronavirus outbreak

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • In a first, Hong Kong locked down an area of Kowloon peninsula on Saturday to test 10,000 residents for coronavirus before they return to work on Monday, after a recent outbreak of Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden on Thursday issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival.(Unsplash)
Biden on Thursday issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon U.S. arrival.(Unsplash)
travel

Travel group, airlines oppose quarantine for US-bound air passengers

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Groups representing the U.S. travel industry and airlines on Friday voiced opposition to mandatory quarantines for air passengers arriving in the United States from overseas a day after President Joe Biden signed an order to take that step.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jorgen Knudsen, 83, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the local school on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark. (Reuters)
Jorgen Knudsen, 83, receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at the local school on the remote island of Endelave in the sea of Kattegat, Denmark. (Reuters)
world news

Denmark suspends Dubai flights amid doubts over virus tests

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:05 PM IST
Danish Transport Minister Benny Engelbrecht said the decision was made to allow the matter to be thoroughly investigated and ensure that the testing are being carried out properly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People can still cross borders for essential trips, such as for work or for medical treatment.(Unsplash)
People can still cross borders for essential trips, such as for work or for medical treatment.(Unsplash)
travel

Belgium bans foreign tourism to avoid third Covid-19 wave

Reuters, Brussels
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:46 AM IST
Belgium is banning residents from taking vacations abroad until March to limit the spread of more infectious coronavirus variants and avoid a deadly third wave of Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19(Twitter/DrBianca84/UtugiM)
Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19(Twitter/DrBianca84/UtugiM)
travel

Canada might quarantine travellers in hotels to curb importation of Covid-19

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:41 AM IST
  • Canadian PM Justin Trudeau advises people to cancel vacations abroad and not to book a trip for spring break amid rising Covid-19 cases, suggests measures to isolate travellers at a hotel rather than at home in response to the new and more contagious variants of the coronavirus
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Whether it’s a toddler getting on their first bike or an office-goer getting back on a cycle after decades, I am always happy to see it,” says Abdul Hamid Khan of Mumbai’s iconic Happy Cycle Shop. (Anshuman Poyrekar / HT)
“Whether it’s a toddler getting on their first bike or an office-goer getting back on a cycle after decades, I am always happy to see it,” says Abdul Hamid Khan of Mumbai’s iconic Happy Cycle Shop. (Anshuman Poyrekar / HT)
travel

Wheels of fortune: How one cycle shop fared during a long and winding year

By Madhusree Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:37 AM IST
Business stalled, then restarted with a bang. Mumbai’s iconic Happy Cycle Shop, a stone’s throw from Gateway of India and smack in heart of the Colaba tourist district, has had a ringside view of how the city coped in the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Georgia will lift a ban on international flights, imposed last March as an anti-pandemic measure, in 10 days' time, authorities said on Friday.(Unsplash)
Georgia will lift a ban on international flights, imposed last March as an anti-pandemic measure, in 10 days' time, authorities said on Friday.(Unsplash)
travel

Georgia to lift ban on international flights on February 1

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Georgia will lift a ban on international flights, imposed last March as an anti-pandemic measure, in 10 days' time, authorities said on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.(Yahoo)
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.(Yahoo)
travel

EU leaders agree to keep borders open, want to limit travels

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:26 PM IST
European Union leaders agreed that borders should remain open and assessed more measures to counter the spread of coronavirus variants during a video summit as the bloc's top disease control official said urgent action was needed to stave off a new wave of hospitalisations and deaths.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP