We all are concerned about our health while eating out or travelling but we tend to have junk or unhealthy food while we are not at home as we usually relate pleasure with junk food while eating out or travelling. However, while you eat out and travel, you can also enjoy healthy foods and you can get the same pleasure you are seeking in junk food.

Foods to keep with yourself while travelling to avoid junk food on trip (Photo by ELEVATE on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Lavleen Kaur, Co-Founder and Head Dietitian at Diet Insight, revealed that for short travel/eat-outs, it is suggested to have a fibrous meal before you leave as this will ensure you don’t overeat outside. According to her, here are some quick and healthy food options that you can carry along -

Salads:

· Any seasonal fruit or vegetable salad sticks

· baked beetroot slices

· baked sweet potato slices

· boiled legumes

· sprouts salad

2. Sweet and healthy:

· Besan or moong dal ladoo

· Ragi Ladoo

· Coconut ladoo

· Makhana ladoo

· Oats balls

· Nuts or dry fruit laddoo

For longer travel durations, she said, “You may not want to carry foods that will spoil after a while. Any kind of salad or foods which have fresh contents like fruit cannot be carried along.” She recommended some food options that have a longer shelf life and will accompany you during your long travels -

Nuts and crisps:

· Cashews

· Pistachios

· Almonds

· Homemade cookies

· Aloo papad

· Raw banana crisps

· Sweet potato wedges

2. Quick and dry snacks:

· Roasted makhane

· Channe

· Peanuts

· Chidwa

· Coconut slice

· Popcorns

· Murmura (bhel- puffed rice)

The diet expert insisted, “While you follow these tips and carry these foods along on your outing or travel, you should not forget to enjoy. Eat outside, do not overeat; relish various cuisines and keep your taste buds happy.”

Aman Puri, Founder, Steadfast Nutrition, shared, “Travelling can be fun and adventurous, however, adhering to a healthy diet during that time can get challenging. Plan in advance to ensure you’re carrying healthy snacks/meals while travelling to avoid eating packaged, processed, and junk foods that can disturb the gut.” As per him, nutritious snacks one can carry while travelling include:

Whole wheat bread sandwiches: Sandwiches are one of the most convenient, filling, and versatile snacks to carry along when you’re out. Choose your sandwich stuffing from vegetables, chicken, cheese, tofu, paneer, peanut butter and eggs. Some healthy versions of bread include whole wheat, multigrain, millet, and almond flour bread.

Sandwiches are one of the most convenient, filling, and versatile snacks to carry along when you’re out. Choose your sandwich stuffing from vegetables, chicken, cheese, tofu, paneer, peanut butter and eggs. Some healthy versions of bread include whole wheat, multigrain, millet, and almond flour bread. Chatpati chaat: You can make this mouth-watering, spicy chaat with boiled chana/rajma/lobia/soybean dal and chopped vegetables of your choice. Add a few chopped green chillies, lemon juice, black pepper powder, and seasonings of choice for flavour. This chaat will help you satiate longer as it’s rich in protein, fibre and complex carbohydrates.

You can make this mouth-watering, spicy chaat with boiled chana/rajma/lobia/soybean dal and chopped vegetables of your choice. Add a few chopped green chillies, lemon juice, black pepper powder, and seasonings of choice for flavour. This chaat will help you satiate longer as it’s rich in protein, fibre and complex carbohydrates. Fruit bowl: Nothing can beat a bowl of fresh fruits in healthy snacking. Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and water, which refresh you while travelling, help you hydrate, and provide energy without being heavy on the stomach. Pack seasonal fruits from home since buying cut fruits from outside can increase the risk of bacterial infection.

Nothing can beat a bowl of fresh fruits in healthy snacking. Fruits are rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and water, which refresh you while travelling, help you hydrate, and provide energy without being heavy on the stomach. Pack seasonal fruits from home since buying cut fruits from outside can increase the risk of bacterial infection. Nuts and seeds trail mix: A trail mix is an absolutely fuss-free, handy and nutritious snack one can munch on as you travel. Mix roasted nuts and seeds, dried cherries/goji berries/cranberries/apricots/apples/raisins and dark chocolate chips. This snack is convenient and delicious and contains the goodness of healthy fats, protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals.

