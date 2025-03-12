Forget traffic jams: Delhi unlocks water tourism; boat rides for commuters on Yamuna are finally happening

The people of Delhi will soon be able to enjoy boat rides as the Delhi government and the Centre signed an MoU on Tuesday to develop water tourism on the 4 kilometer Sonia Vihar-Jagatpur stretch of the Yamuna. Cabinet Minister of Irrigation and flood control Parvesh Sahib Singh takes a boat ride from Boat Club to Chhath Ghat during his visit to the Yamuna River, near ITO in New Delhi, India.(Photo by Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

Speaking at the event in Asita Park, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said that in the coming days, the facility will be expanded, a move that will decongest the city's roads and also provide better travel options for residents of the city.

This is a major step towards integrating river, road, and metro transportation. The public-private partnership (PPP) model will also be explored for expanding the facility in the Yamuna, Saxena said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative would give Delhi a fresh and modern identity, focusing on cleanliness, beautification, and development.

The previous government created several obstacles, but the people of Delhi rejected them, paving the way for progress, she said, adding that eco-friendly electric-solar hybrid boats will be introduced to promote sustainable travel.

Gupta said she has envisioned Yamuna ghats evolving into a cultural and artistic hub, akin to Varanasi, and highlighted that the government was committed to sustained Yamuna cleaning efforts and daily development work.

She also thanked all departments, saying that this transformation would not have been possible without their commitment.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, we are making the impossible possible," she said expressing gratitude to all officials involved.

The LG said charging stations and other facilities would also be developed to enhance the experience for commuters in Delhi.

"This is just the beginning. In the upcoming days, the service will be expanded, significant improvements will be made in the condition of the Yamuna, and Delhi’s waterways will be further developed," he said.

Saxena called it is a "historic day" for the city, emphasising the government’s commitment to environmental conservation and the development of waterways.

"PM Modi’s vision is focused on strengthening the country’s water transport network, and we are taking concrete steps to restore Delhi’s ecological balance," he said.

He acknowledged past delays in Yamuna cleaning, saying that earlier it was being treated like a drain.

Saxena assured that progress has accelerated since the new government took charge and said significant strides in solar energy adoption and sustainable transport solutions have been made.

The government also announced plans to improve public transport, reduce traffic congestion, and boost local businesses.

“This is just the beginning. More developments are on the way, and we will work with private players to expand and enhance the system,” the LG said.

Despite previous challenges, the administration remains committed to clearing pending projects and accelerating progress, he added.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, PWD Minister Pravesh Verma, and Delhi Capital Minister were also present at the event.