France to close its borders to arrivals from outside EU
France says it's closing its borders to people arriving from outside the European Union starting Sunday to try to stop the growing spread of new variants of the virus and avoid a third lockdown.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced the new measure Friday night after an emergency government health security meeting at the presidential palace, warning of a “great risk” from the new variants.
All those arriving from other EU countries will be required to produce a negative virus test, he said.
France already had limits on cross-border travel because of the virus, and imposed tougher checks in airports and ports last week.
International tourism to France has slowed to a trickle because of the pandemic, and restaurants and tourist sites have been closed since October along with many hotels.
France will also close all large shopping centers starting Sunday and limit travel to, and from, its overseas territories.
Castex ordered stepped-up police checks of those who violate France's 12-hour-a-day curfew, hold secret parties or reopen restaurants in defiance of a closure order in place since October.
Virus infections, hospitalizations and deaths have been rising steadily but not sharply in France in recent weeks, and many doctors have been urging a new nationwide shutdown like those imposed in several other European countries.
Citing the economic devastation of such measures, Castex said: “Our duty is to put everything in place to avoid a new lockdown, and the coming days will be decisive.”
France has reported among the world's highest virus death tolls, at 75,620, and more than 60% of its intensive care beds are occupied by virus patients.
“More than ever we should do everything to respect the rules,” Castex said.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to close its borders to arrivals from outside EU
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brazil's neighbouring countries limit travel to curb the spread of new strain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada suspends flights to Mexico, Caribbean; tightens Covid entry requirements
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
California's Coachella music festival gets cancelled again due to Covid-19
- The local health authorities of California have cancelled the Coachella music festival that was to be held in April 2021. This is the third time that the music festival has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Winning on Masterchef UK: The zing of Nepal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shot from space, sorted on Earth: Building an epic map of the planet by night
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taming of the ’shrooms: Meet the fungi trackers in the north-east
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Good morning, Starshine! Scroll through the universe with the most iconic images of space
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IndiGo: Flights between Kurnool and three cities start from March 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in Manila
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: Centre extends ban on international commercial flights till Feb 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK bans direct flights from UAE, shutting world's busiest international route
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia might resume travel bubble with New Zealand ahead of Australian Open
- On Friday, it was announced that Australia might again open its travel bubble with New Zealand which means that the tourists can travel between the two places without quarantining. This step is being taken as Australia is gearing up to host the first Grand Slam of 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines to relax travel ban on countries with UK Covid-19 variant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As arrivals drop by 74%, UN World Tourism Organization tags 2020 as 'worst year'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox