Going abroad for the first time? Keep these things in mind before choosing your destination

Planning your first trip to a foreign country can be thrilling. However, selecting the best destination may result in confusion. Instead of worrying about which country is most famous, you should choose one according to your financial possibilities, comfort and expectations. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ravi Gosain, President, IATO, shared tips on how to choose a destination based on budget, weather and more.

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To start with the budget

According to Ravi, decide how much money you are ready to spend before selecting a country. The budget has to include the cost of airplane tickets, visas, lodging, food, transport, sightseeing and shopping. It may happen that flight tickets to certain countries are of reasonable prices while accommodation in these countries is too expensive, while the opposite is true for other countries. “Choosing the country where you can easily afford to travel and spend money is recommended for your first time abroad,” said Ravi Gosain.

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Choosing the country where you can easily afford to travel and spend money is recommended.

Examine visa procedures

{{^usCountry}} “Visa matters are the next thing to pay attention to after finances and budgets,” highlighted Ravi Gosain. There are countries which offer visa-free entry, visa on arrival and other forms of visas to Indian citizens, while there are also countries where visas are complicated and require detailed documentation. Make sure you clarify all the requirements concerning your passport beforehand. Consider travel duration {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Visa matters are the next thing to pay attention to after finances and budgets,” highlighted Ravi Gosain. There are countries which offer visa-free entry, visa on arrival and other forms of visas to Indian citizens, while there are also countries where visas are complicated and require detailed documentation. Make sure you clarify all the requirements concerning your passport beforehand. Consider travel duration {{/usCountry}}

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You may find that you do not want to spend your holiday travelling. Thus, think of the destinations that are easily reachable. It is important to remember that your first travel experience can also be a source of great stress.

Select a destination that aligns with your preferences

Consider what you desire from the trip. Do you seek beaches and relaxation, shopping and nightlife, history and culture, adventure or food? For instance, if you wish to visit beaches, you may like a holiday in a tropical location, but if you are a history buff, you may prefer to go to a city that has plenty of historical places and museums to visit.

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Before deciding on a destination, check the time of the year, temperature and rainfall.

Be aware of the weather

“The weather has some influence on your trip. Before deciding on a destination, check the time of the year, temperature and rainfall and any extreme weather conditions,” advises Ravi. If you like to sightsee outdoors, choosing a destination during the right time of year could be essential.