Hampi Tourism Circuit to include Lakkundi in Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced the inclusion of Lakkundi in the proposed Hampi Tourism Circuit and said that a master plan will be prepared to provide facilities to the visiting domestic and international tourists.

Speaking after inaugurating the 'Lakkundi' Utsav here on Friday, he said, "The inscriptions tell about the glory of Gadag district as that of the Vijayanagar kingdom. The confluence of the beautiful sculpture is Lakkundi and the government will take steps to make this historical place popular besides giving the impetus to the promotion of tourism. Lakkundi will be included in the Hampi Circuit and will be developed."

The CM said Gadag district has been the 'Karma Bhumi' of Kumaravyasa, the birthplace of noted poet Ranna who was responsible for the birth of the Kannada language and taking this language to new heights. He was given shelter at Daana Chintamani Rani Attimabbe. The government is giving impetus to the work of explaining the good nature of the Kannadigas.

Remembering his role in the revival of irrigation in the district, Bommai said several lift irrigation schemes were completed while he was Water Resources Minister.

"The grants will be released to provide Tunga Water to the taluks of Gadag district under the Singatalur Lift Irrigation Scheme. Agitation was held for the Kalasa-Bandura work and also the successful completion of the linking canal to join Malaprabha water to Malaprabha," he said.

He further said that this project had been languishing due to the strong opposition by the Goa government and now the tribunal had issued an order which had been gazette notified by the BJP-led NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"While approving the DPR, the government of India has stood by Karnataka, and the work will start soon," added the Chief Minister.

He said the Malaprabha River in Nargund and Ron taluks will be linked with the Mahadayi project and implement irrigation schemes.

"A land of music of Sri Puttaraj Gawai and Panchakshari Gawai who have given light and life to thousands of visually impaired persons. Spiritually, the Thontadarya Mutt and Shivananda Mutts are the beacons of light. In this beautiful atmosphere, the Navakarnataka will be built," said Bommai.

Bommai said when he became the Chief Minister, the fiscal deficit was around ₹5000 crore but now the revenue has crossed ₹15,000 crore.

"The economy is given impetus by plugging leakage. Industrialization in Gadag will increase jobs. The government is ready to set up an industrial township if suitable land is identified. Life of thousands of youths will become secured through employment opportunities," he added.

Ministers CC Patil, Murgesh Nirani, BA Basavaraj and B Sriramulu, and MLAs Kalakappa Bandi, Ramanna Lamani, and others were present. (ANI)