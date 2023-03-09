Home / Lifestyle / Travel / India participates in ITB Berlin 2023 to showcase diverse tourism products

India is participating in the International Tourism Exchange, ITB Berlin 2023, under its “Incredible India” brand line, to showcase its diverse tourism products and increase the country’s share in the global tourism market.

PTI | | Posted by Parmita Uniyal, London

ITB Berlin, the world’s leading travel trade show, opened on March 7 in Berlin, Germany, marking the first in-person edition since the pandemic.

The India Pavilion was inaugurated by Arvind Singh, Secretary of Tourism, Government of India, Parvathaneni Harish, Ambassador of India in Germany and other state government officials from Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, Union Territory of Ladakh and Puducherry at a traditional ceremony on Tuesday, according to an official press release.

The Ministry of Tourism aims to promote India as a “Must See, Must Visit” destination.

Around 60 participants from India are present in the India Pavilion, including travel agents and tour operators, showcasing the diverse tourism products and services, the release said.

The Incredible India pavilion at ITB will focus on showcasing varied tourism products of India including culture, heritage, adventure, rural tourism and niche tourism products such as cuisine, wellness, yoga, wildlife, and luxury, it said.

The Ministry of Tourism promotes India as a holistic destination to promote various Indian tourism products and tourism destinations of the country to increase India’s share in the global tourism market, it said.

The Indian pavilion in ITB Berlin 2023 covers an area of 710 square meters, it said.

During the three-day gala event, the Ministry of Tourism will also have B2B meetings with tour operators, travel agents and other stakeholders, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
