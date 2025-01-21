Menu Explore
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
Inside Neeraj Chopra's dreamy wedding venue with rooms costing over 10,999 a night

ByAdrija Dey
Jan 21, 2025 05:59 PM IST

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra tied the knot with Himani Mor in an intimate wedding at a luxury resort in the Himalayas.

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra recently married Himani Mor. They tied the knot in a quaint scenic resort in Kumarhatti, Solan in Himachal Pradesh. As per Economic Times report, it was at Suryavilas Resort. Surya Vilas Resort is a luxury resort and spa, nestled in the hills.

Neeraj Chopra got married in a quiet, luxurious resort.(PC: Instagram/@neeraj_chopra & @suryavilas.com)
Neeraj Chopra got married in a quiet, luxurious resort.(PC: Instagram/@neeraj_chopra & @suryavilas.com)

ALSO READ: Neeraj Chopra chose a secluded resort in Himachal Pradesh for his wedding; guests were asked to not bring mobile phones

More about the villa

The resort is nestled in a quaint and picturesque location, offering breathtaking views. Spread across 15 acres of panoramic Himalayan slopes in Solan, it promises a serene escape. According to the website, the resort features 36 distinct rooms, each offering a unique experience. Additionally, there are 18 luxurious glamping cottages as per their website.

Glamping cottages feel luxurious along with the rustic charm of camping. Glamping is a combination of ‘glamourous’ and ‘camping.'

Furthermore, the resort also creates a personalised wellness itinerary. There's also provision for celebration by the pool or restaurant terrace at a height of 3200 Ft. Along with it, there are also spa facilities.

How much does the room cost

The rooms have large windows for beautiful views. (PC: Suryavilas Gallery)
The rooms have large windows for beautiful views. (PC: Suryavilas Gallery)
The rooms have a rustic charm with wooden furniture. (PC: Suryavilas Gallery)
The rooms have a rustic charm with wooden furniture. (PC: Suryavilas Gallery)

According to their website, the resort offers a variety of luxurious rooms, including four types: Deluxe, Superior, Premium, and Luxury rooms. In addition to the rooms, guests can opt for a charming cottage rooms to enjoy the glamping experience.

The base price is Rs.10,999 per night onwards.

Here's the full breakdown of the price for each room per night as mentioned on their website.

  • Himalayan cottage room (340 sq. ft.)- Rs.10,999
  • Deluxe Room (350 sq. ft.)-Rs.14,499 (comes with balcony)
  • Superior Room (450 sq. ft.)- Rs. 16,999 (comes with personal courtyard with mountain view)
  • Premium Room (550 sq. ft.)- Rs. 19,999 (comes with separate dressing room, large, clear windows with panoramic views.)
  • Luxury Room (1300 sq. ft.)- Rs. 45,999 (comes with large clear windows with panoramic views of mountains and valleys, exclusive & private temperature-regulated swimming pool. )

ALSO READ: Who is Neeraj Chopra’s wife, Himani Mor? Know more about the tennis player who is currently studying in the USA

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Follow Us On