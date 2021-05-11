Home / Lifestyle / Travel / International travellers will now have to quarantine after entering Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to require arriving visitors to quarantine for a week(Reuters)
Saudi Arabia to require arriving visitors to quarantine for a week(Reuters)
travel

International travellers will now have to quarantine after entering Saudi Arabia

All the international travellers will be required to quarantine for a week in government-approved accommodation as they enter Saudi Arabia. This rule will be applicable from May 20.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | , Cairo
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 07:47 AM IST

Foreign citizens arriving in Saudi Arabia must quarantine for a week in government-approved accommodation starting May 20 to combat the spread of Covid-19, the Saudi civil aviation authority (GACA) said on Monday.

As the kingdom reopens, exempted individuals such as Saudi citizens, flight crews and diplomats will have to quarantine at home unless they are vaccinated, state news agency SPA said, citing an interior ministry official.

Airlines are required to contract accommodation approved by the tourism ministry to house people in quarantine. The cost will be added to airfare.

Fully vaccinated people do not need to quarantine if they present a vaccination certificate.

Non-Saudi travelers over 8 years old must show a negative PCR Covid-19 test result less than 72 hours old.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saudi arabia coronavirus covid-19 covid-19 quarantine + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.