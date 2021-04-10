IND USA
Ireland will also require passengers from all countries to have booked a Covid-19 test for five days post-arrival. (Unsplash)
Ireland adds US, France, Italy, Canada to hotel quarantine regime

Ireland added the United States, Canada, Belgium, France and Italy to its list of countries where arrivals will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 09:31 AM IST

Ireland added the United States, Canada, Belgium, France and Italy to its list of countries where arrivals will be subject to mandatory hotel quarantine, tightening some of Europe's toughest travel restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Ireland will also require passengers from all countries to have booked a Covid-19 test for five days post-arrival in addition to one taken in the days before traveling when they land in the country, the health ministry said in a statement.

The government also added Armenia, Bangladesh, Bermuda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Curacao, Kenya, Luxembourg, Maldives, Pakistan, Turkey and Ukraine to the list.

