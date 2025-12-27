Sri Vjaya Puram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands MP Bishnu Pada Ray inaugurated the 'Island Tourism Festival -2025' here on Saturday evening. Island Tourism Festival begins in 13 locations in Andamans

The five-day ITF is being organised by the Department of Information, Publicity and Tourism in association with the Department of Art and Culture of the Andaman and Nicobar administration and is being held in 13 venues across the islands.

The objective of the ITF is to bring together a diverse array of cultural performances, traditional music, dance, arts and local craftsmanship and food, offering visitors an immersive experience of the Islands' unique heritage, a senior IP&T official said.

The opening ceremony was marked by a soulful 'Ganesh Vandana' followed by a Nicobari Dance, Kathak performance by artistes of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Lucknow and 'Ras' by artistes of Youth Services & Cultural Activities, Gujarat.

To make the event more inclusive and vibrant, cultural programmes are planned at 13 different locations for the benefit of the people residing in remote Islands.

The venues where a series of enthralling cultural programmes has been planned include ITF Ground at VIP Road, Marina Esplanade, Wandoor, Wimberlygunj, Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep, and Hut Bay in South Andaman, extending further to Baratang, Rangat, Mayabunder, and Diglipur in North and Middle Andaman, and reaching Car Nicobar and Campbell Bay in the Nicobar group of Islands.

"Each venue will resonate with performances that celebrate the living heritage of the Islands while embracing the artistic traditions of other regions of the country," the senior official said.

The Art & Culture department has roped in cultural troupes from different states/UTs who have joined hands with local organisations and institutions such as South Zone Cultural Centre and Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre to present a kaleidoscope of classical, folk, and tribal art forms.

The SZCC ensemble will captivate audiences with Mayooranritham, Thira, Theyyam, Marakkal Attam, Karagam, Dummy Horse, Thappattam, Singarimelam, and Martial Arts, while the EZCC troupe will enthral with Sambalpuri Mahamaya and Netaji-themed creative dances.

The Island Tourism Festival 2025 promises to be a magnificent celebration of unity in diversity, where the rhythms of mainland India will harmonise with the melodies of these Islands, creating a cultural symphony that honours India's timeless heritage.

Like in previous years, this year also a 'Hasya Kavi Sammelan' will be organised by the Department of Official Language.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.