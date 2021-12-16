Italy bans tourists from Singapore until Jan 31

Singapore residents will not be allowed to travel to Italy for leisure from Thursday until January 31 next year, the Straits Times reported, citing comments from the European country’s embassy.

The Italian embassy said its health ministry has moved Singapore and Brunei onto a list of countries deemed to be of higher risk of Covid-19 infections. The embassy did not specify the reason for changing Singapore’s risk classification, the report said. Covid cases in the community have plunged in recent weeks in Singapore, down from a high of more than 4,600 on Oct. 27 to less than 500 a day this week.

Italy rule changes for Singapore travellers include:

Travellers may only enter Italy for work, health or study reasons, out of absolute urgency or to return to their homes; exemptions can be granted in specific cases, including if the person is an EU citizen

Singapore travellers can still transit through Italy’s airports to other destinations

NOTE: Move doesn’t affect Singapore’s unilateral vaccinated travel lane from Italy; eligible travellers who are in Italy will still be able to use the program to enter Singapore without having to self-isolate for days, the report said.

