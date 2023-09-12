The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway has been blocked following landslides at Kishtwari, Pather and Banihal, said Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on Tuesday. Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked due to landslides at Kishtwari, Pather and Banihal (Photo by Twitter/TheYouthPlus)

Traffic movement was stopped on the highway from both ends.

The traffic police of the union territory issued an advisory stating that confirmation from the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) is advisable before movement on the highway.

J-K Traffic Police posted on X, “Traffic update @ 0700 hrs. Jammu Srinagar NHW blocked because of landslide at Kishtwari Pather Banihal. Traffic stopped from both ends. People r advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from TCUs.”

Earlier in August, the annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Shri Amarnath from Jammu to Srinagar was suspended on due to a landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district.