Kalyani Priyadarshan reveals the one morning ritual she never skips even while travelling

Jet lag, early call times, or a packed travel itinerary – nothing comes between Kalyani Priyadarshan and her favourite morning ritual. The actor recently spilled the secret to how she likes to kick-start her day, revealing that this one habit is a non-negotiable no matter where in the world she wakes up. Kalyani Priyadarshan shares the one morning habit she always sticks to, no matter where she is.

Kalyani Priyadarshan on her Euro trip Recently, Kalyani travelled to Paris after making her debut appearance on the red carpet at the recently concluded Cannes Film Festival. Now, Kalyani has shared that for her, travelling has never just been about exploring new destinations. The actor revealed that while she loves immersing herself in new experiences and cultures, she also makes a conscious effort to hold on to the small daily rituals that keep her grounded.

“Travel, for me, has always been about experiencing new places while still holding on to the little routines that make me feel grounded,” Kalyani said.

The actor continued, “I recently travelled to Europe for my Cannes debut and then spent some time in Paris to unwind and take it all in. Work trips can be incredibly hectic, especially during moments as special and busy as these, so being able to stay in an Airbnb that felt private and comfortable made all the difference.”

“What I loved was being able to do things my way, whether it was starting every morning with my hot water, which is a non-negotiable for me, or simply spending quality time celebrating with my team after long days at our place in Paris. It never felt like I was staying somewhere unfamiliar; it genuinely felt like a home away from home,” she added.