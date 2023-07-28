Long Weekends in August 2023: The complete list and places you can visit during this time

When 2023 began, we all rejoiced because the year brought the good news of several long weekends. However, August, apart from March and April, delighted travel aficionados the most because these months had the most long weekends. So, if you missed your chance to travel during April and March, start planning now because August is almost here. The month has around ten holidays if you plan strategically. Without further ado, check out all the dates you can take a break from work and travel to far-off places for that much-needed vacation.

Long Weekends in August 2023:

Here's the complete list of long weekend in August 2023. (Unsplash)

1) August 12, Saturday

August 13, Sunday

Take a leave on August 14, Monday, for an entire weeklong vacation.

August 15, Tuesday: Independence Day

August 16, Wednesday: Parsi New Year (Restricted Holiday)

2) August 26, Saturday

August 27, Sunday

You can take an off on August 28, Monday, to enjoy five days of uninterrupted bliss.

August 29, Tuesday: Onam (Restricted Holiday)

August 30, Wednesday: Raksha Bandhan

Places you can travel to in August:

Near Delhi

You have five days on your hand, so why not make the most of it by going on a road trip? Since the weather will still be pleasant, you can travel to Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur by road while admiring the scenic beauty of the countryside in Haryana and Rajasthan. Begin your trip on the night of August 11 and arrive in Delhi on August 17. Some must-visit places are Amber Fort, Hawa Mahal, City Palace, Jantar Mantar, Nahargarh Fort, The Mehrangarh Fort, Lake Pichola, Bagore Ki Haveli, Monsoon Palace, Bahubali Hills, and more.

Near Mumbai

While many prefer North Goa to South Goa because of the nightlife, the latter offers a much more vibrant, scenic, and laid-back Goa for those who love slow travelling. Since you have five days on your hands, why not visit the destination for a secluded, serene and soothing vacation? Additionally, the beaches here are stunning, much cleaner and calmer than their counterparts in the North. There are also fewer shacks and restaurants on the beaches allowing you to enjoy the sunset in peace. Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary, Cotigao Wildlife Sanctuary, Butterfly Beach, Galgibaga Beach, Palolem Beach, and Colva Beach are must-visits.

Near Bengaluru

Monsoon is the perfect time to step back from your busy life and admire nature in its full glory. And a road trip is the best way to do the same. So, utilise the five days and plan a road trip to Coorg and Ooty. You will have ample time to explore the sightseeing places and be amid nature to experience the monsoon. Additionally, August is considered off-season in these places. Therefore, you might encounter fewer tourists.

Near Kolkata

If you live in Kolkata or nearby, you can plan a trip to Sikkim, Samsing or Kurseong. These places are a haven for those who enjoy rain and lush greenery. If you are visiting Sikkim, you can also immerse yourself in the culture by attending the many festivals that take place during this time - Phang Labsol festival and Bhadauria Purnima festival.

Note: Don't forget to pack light and carry umbrellas and a raincoat while travelling in the monsoon. Additionally, confirm with local guidelines if it is safe to travel to the areas you plan to visit.