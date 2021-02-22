IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assures tourists safe, pleasant, memorable visit to J&K
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assures tourists safe, pleasant, memorable visit to J&amp;K(Photo by Arif Khan on Unsplash)
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assures tourists safe, pleasant, memorable visit to J&K(Photo by Arif Khan on Unsplash)
travel

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assures tourists safe, pleasant, memorable visit to J&K

'I assure the tourists across the globe a safe, pleasant and memorable visit to J&K, the paradise on earth. Come and witness the scenic beauty, rich culture and heritage of J&K': Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on the closing ceremony of Pahalgam winter carnival
READ FULL STORY
PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:29 PM IST

Extending an invitation to the holiday-makers to visit Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said his administration assures tourists a safe, pleasant and memorable visit to the 'paradise on earth'.

He said the tourism sector in the union territory is getting back on track with the increasing tourist influx.

“I assure the tourists across the globe a safe, pleasant and memorable visit to J&K, the paradise on earth. Come and witness the scenic beauty, rich culture and heritage of J&K,” the Lt Governor said attending the closing ceremony of Pahalgam winter carnival thorough virtual mode from here.

In his address, Sinha congratulated the Tourism Department and other stakeholders for the successful conduct of the two-day long carnival and providing opportunities to the local artists to display their talent in various fields.

“Footfall of tourists has increased manifold in the last three months. Local community and stakeholders must come together to ensure the development of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Laying emphasis on taking innovative measures for the promotion of the tourism sector and tapping its immense potential, the Lt Governor directed the tourism department for putting concerted efforts on promoting sustainable destinations and developing unexplored places of tourism potential while branding J-K in the international tourism circuit.

“We should never forget that every tourist destination has its own strengths and all we need to do is to focus on involving local communities, creating sustainable tourism and addressing the needs of tourists,” he said.

Underlining the significance of optimum utilisation of new technologies and various modern tools of communication, Sinha called for regular updates on social media and websites of departments and agencies, besides promoting places of tourism through small promotional videos.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, J-K has witnessed a huge rise in tourists' footfall with the administration following all the Covid-related SoPs and testing at all tourist arrival places, he said.

While speaking on various potential areas of the tourism sector, the Lt Governor said the UT administration is putting up committed efforts to make J-K the most favourite destination of filmmakers which will also go a long way in giving a fillip to the socio-economic development of the region.

Sinha directed the tourism department to work on broader framework and explore possibilities to conduct a programme on lines of the 'Dekho Apna Desh', besides imparting training to local tourist guides.

He stressed on making strategic planning which is imperative for bringing competitiveness in regional development and destination.

“Like Gulmarg, Pahalgam also has huge potential for adventure tourism. Other places of tourism potential in the UT need to be promoted through various platforms,” he said.

Sinha said the tourism department, local community, artists, and other stakeholders are together providing an attractive environment for the tourists coming to J-K.

“The way we have made a successful comeback in the tourism sector, more favourable results can be witnessed in coming days,” he said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tourists manoj sinha jammu kashmir tourism covid-19 gulmarg pahalgam
Close
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assures tourists safe, pleasant, memorable visit to J&amp;K(Photo by Arif Khan on Unsplash)
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assures tourists safe, pleasant, memorable visit to J&K(Photo by Arif Khan on Unsplash)
travel

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha assures tourists safe, pleasant, memorable visit to J&K

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 01:29 PM IST
'I assure the tourists across the globe a safe, pleasant and memorable visit to J&K, the paradise on earth. Come and witness the scenic beauty, rich culture and heritage of J&K': Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on the closing ceremony of Pahalgam winter carnival
READ FULL STORY
Close
Agra's horticulture department organises flower exhibition, attracts many(ANI)
Agra's horticulture department organises flower exhibition, attracts many(ANI)
travel

Flower exhibition organised by Agra's horticulture department attracts tourists

ANI, Agra (uttar Pradesh)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:06 AM IST
On February 20-21, the horticulture department of Agra organised a flower exhibition in the Taj view garden between the fort on the banks of the river Yamuna and the Taj Mahal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Covid-19: Amid spike in virus cases, Germany could raise Moselle's warning level(Photo by Julia Solonina on Unsplash)
Covid-19: Amid spike in virus cases, Germany could raise Moselle's warning level(Photo by Julia Solonina on Unsplash)
travel

Covid-19: Amid spike in virus cases, Germany could raise Moselle's warning level

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Germany might classify the Moselle region, which shares a border with Saarland, as a high incidence area or even as an area of where a Covid-19 variant 'of concern' is present, which would effectively prohibit travellers from crossing the border
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both cities are mulling extra safeguard measures for such an arrangement, but it’s still too early to say when it would begin(Pixabay)
Both cities are mulling extra safeguard measures for such an arrangement, but it’s still too early to say when it would begin(Pixabay)
travel

Hong Kong, Singapore in talks over postponed travel bubble: SCMP

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 10:45 AM IST
Hong Kong and Singapore are in discussions again over a postponed travel bubble, the South China Morning Post reported Saturday, citing an unnamed government source.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in November last year had allowed the running of DTC and cluster buses with full seating capacity.(Unsplash)
travel

Allow travel by commuters in aisle of public transport buses: DTC to DDMA

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:08 AM IST
The Delhi Transport Department has sent a proposal for consideration in a DDMA meeting scheduled on Monday to allow travel by commuters in the aisle or standing position in public transport buses in view of the declining Covid-19 cases in the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a passenger for a Covid-19 coronavirus test upon his arrival at the Yeshwanthpur Railway Station, in Bangalore.(AFP)
A health worker takes a nasal swab of a passenger for a Covid-19 coronavirus test upon his arrival at the Yeshwanthpur Railway Station, in Bangalore.(AFP)
india news

Travelling to Maharashtra, Karnataka? Check new rules amid Covid-19 surge

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 06:52 PM IST
Even short-term travellers between Maharashtra and Karnataka will have to produce a negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The two-part documentary series titled 'Postcards from Arunachal' will premiere on Saturday at 8 pm on National Geographic channel India and Fox Life India.(Unsplash)
The two-part documentary series titled 'Postcards from Arunachal' will premiere on Saturday at 8 pm on National Geographic channel India and Fox Life India.(Unsplash)
travel

Nat Geo documentaries to take beauty of Arunachal to outside world

PTI, Itanagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 02:40 PM IST
National Geographic, along with actor Radhika Madan, will be taking the viewers through the spectacle of nature and have them step into the world of beauty to discover some unique experiences exclusive to Arunachal Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prior to the announcement, the restrictions at US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico were set to expire on February 21.(Pixabay)
Prior to the announcement, the restrictions at US land border crossings with Canada and Mexico were set to expire on February 21.(Pixabay)
travel

US, Canada, Mexico extend non-essential travel restrictions till March 21

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The United States, Mexico and Canada extended nonessential travel restrictions till March 21 to contain the pandemic, the US Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details(Unsplash)
Airlines plan to ask passengers for contact-tracing details(Unsplash)
travel

US airlines may soon be asking passengers for contact-tracing details

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:26 AM IST
  • People travelling to the United States will soon have to provide information that public health officials could use for contact tracing during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, who had summited K2 twice before, wanted to be among the first who scaled it in winter. He spent nearly <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>44 lakh of his own savings for the expedition, despite family members trying hard to convince him not to go. (Courtesy Mingma Tenzi Sherpa)
Mingma Gyalje Sherpa, who had summited K2 twice before, wanted to be among the first who scaled it in winter. He spent nearly 44 lakh of his own savings for the expedition, despite family members trying hard to convince him not to go. (Courtesy Mingma Tenzi Sherpa)
travel

Drawn to scale: Meet the all-Nepali team that just made history on K2

By Shail Desai
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:16 AM IST
Amid stormy weather and raging winds, 10 men who had arrived as competing teams decided to unite and attempt K2 in winter. As they linked arms at the summit and took those final steps together, they achieved what had for decades been considered impossible in the world of mountaineering.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The push reflects the hefty price that US taxpayers may be asked to pay as President Joe Biden seeks to follow through on his plan to both decarbonize the US economy by 2050. (Pixabay)
The push reflects the hefty price that US taxpayers may be asked to pay as President Joe Biden seeks to follow through on his plan to both decarbonize the US economy by 2050. (Pixabay)
travel

Airlines, renewables companies push Biden to make air travel greener

Reuters, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:13 PM IST
US airlines and renewables companies are lobbying the Biden administration to back a big increase in subsidies for lower-carbon aviation fuel, arguing new incentives are needed to help fight climate change.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Gulbarga fort, an elegant example of Islamic architecture, dates back to the Bahmani kings of the 14th century. (Vishwanath Suvarna)
The Gulbarga fort, an elegant example of Islamic architecture, dates back to the Bahmani kings of the 14th century. (Vishwanath Suvarna)
travel

Tour de forts: Meet the photojournalist who trekked to 116 citadels across Karnataka

By Vanessa Viegas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:09 PM IST
Vishwanath Suvarna’s photographs feature in his new coffee-table book. See the adventures he undertook to get them all.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The resort has opened the piste for the February school holidays when the French traditionally decamp to the mountains. Even though lifts aren't operating, the resort is 40% full this week, according to the tourism office.(Pixabay)
The resort has opened the piste for the February school holidays when the French traditionally decamp to the mountains. Even though lifts aren't operating, the resort is 40% full this week, according to the tourism office.(Pixabay)
travel

French resort opens single ski run, but you'll need a car to reach the top

Reuters, Courchevel, France
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:41 PM IST
France's ski resorts cannot operate their lifts under the country's tight Covid-19 restrictions. But Courchevel, a favourite in normal years with Britons and Russians, has opened a single run that can be reached by car.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rise of tourists in J&amp;K sign of tourism revival: minister(Pexels)
Rise of tourists in J&K sign of tourism revival: minister(Pexels)
travel

Tourism is reviving in Jammu and Kashmir, proves the rise in number of tourists

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Union Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel, on Thursday, said that there has been a significant rise in the number of tourists coming to Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that in January 2020, 3,750 people visited Srinagar, while the number reached 19,000 in January 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singapore's Changi Airport opens bubble for business travellers amid Covid-19(Photo by Yu Kato on Unsplash)
Singapore's Changi Airport opens bubble for business travellers amid Covid-19(Photo by Yu Kato on Unsplash)
travel

Singapore's Changi Airport opens bubble for business travellers amid Covid-19

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Visitors to Singapore will undergo Covid-19 testing upon arrival at Changi Airport and will be able to conduct meetings with local guests and other segregated travel lane groups at the facility behind floor-to-ceiling dividers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP