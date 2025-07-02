Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
Luggage trolleys set of 3 now at discount up to 80% off; Find top deals on best brands on Amazon

ByNeha Ravi Khandelwal
Jul 02, 2025 06:53 PM IST

Grab a luggage set of 3 with up to 80% off on Amazon. Trolley bags sets of 3 are now at unbeatable prices.

American Tourister Ivy 2.0-8 Wheel, 3PC Set (Small + Medium + Large) Hard PP Suitcase for Travel/Trolley Bag for Travel/Travel Bag with Combination Lock & Smooth Sliding Double Wheel - Blue Frog View Details checkDetails

₹8,699

Kamiliant Nexus 3-Piece Luggage Set (Small + Medium + Large) | PP Hard-Shell Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels & 3-Digit Lock, Trolley Bag/Luggage/Suitcase for Travel for Men and Women-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹5,947

Safari Thorium Royale 8 Wheels Set of 3 Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate Luggage, TSA Lock, Wet Pouch Organized Interior, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for International Travel, Vanilla Tan View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Aristocrat Airpro 3 Pc Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Skybags Tooper Set of 3 (Cabin+ Medium+Large) Hard Luggage (55+65+75 cm) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels|Green|Unisex View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

Urban Jungle by Safari, Trolley Bags Set of 3, Cabin, Medium & Large Luggage, Premium Hardside Polycarbonate Suitcase with USB Charging Port, 8 Silent Wheels and TSA Lock (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,995

uppercase Jfk Inline Trolley Bag Set Of 3 (Small,Medium,Large)|Hardshellsided Polycarbonate Printed Cabin&Check-In Luggage|Combination Lock|8 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag||(Teal Blue),H-75.5 cms View Details checkDetails

₹9,860

Nasher Miles Singapore Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Champagne) View Details checkDetails

₹11,048

View More Products view more product right image

If you have been thinking about refreshing your travel essentials, this is the ideal moment to explore Amazon deals on luggage. The Amazon Sale brings you up to 80% off top brands, making it easy to pick a trolley set of 3 that fits both your taste and budget. Owning a luggage set of 3 ensures you have the perfect bag for any trip, whether it is a quick weekend escape or an extended holiday. These trolley bag sets of 3 feature bold colours, smart designs and smooth finishes that simplify every packing session. Amazon offers will only be around for a short while, so it is wise to snap up your favourite set soon and get ready to travel in style.

Stylish luggage trolley set of 3 ready for your next trip. Amazon offers big savings during the Amazon Sale today.
Top 8 picks for luggage trolley sets

1.

American Tourister Ivy 2.0-8 Wheel, 3PC Set (Small + Medium + Large) Hard PP Suitcase for Travel/Trolley Bag for Travel/Travel Bag with Combination Lock & Smooth Sliding Double Wheel - Blue Frog
Upgrade your travel style with the American Tourister Ivy 2.0 Trolley set of 3. This luggage set of 3 comes in a striking Blue Frog colour and includes small, medium and large sizes. Made of rugged polypropylene, it handles any journey with ease. Smooth 8 wheels glide effortlessly. Hidden pockets keep your valuables safe. Grab yours during the Amazon Sale and enjoy brilliant Amazon offers on trolley bag sets of 3.

2.

Kamiliant Nexus 3-Piece Luggage Set (Small + Medium + Large) | PP Hard-Shell Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels & 3-Digit Lock, Trolley Bag/Luggage/Suitcase for Travel for Men and Women-Blue
The Kamiliant Nexus Trolley set of 3 brings style and durability to your travels. This luggage set of 3 in blue features a hard polypropylene shell that resists impact and rough handling. Eight smooth spinner wheels promise easy movement through airports. The telescopic handle adjusts to your comfort. Secure your belongings with a 3-digit lock. Snap up these trolley bags sets of 3 now with fantastic Amazon offers.

3.

Safari Thorium Royale 8 Wheels Set of 3 Trolley Bags Hard Case Polycarbonate Luggage, TSA Lock, Wet Pouch Organized Interior, Suitcase for Travel, Trolley Bags for International Travel, Vanilla Tan
Travel smart with the Safari Thorium Royale trolley set of 3 in Vanilla Tan. This luggage set of 3 is crafted from tough polycarbonate, perfect for domestic and international trips. Glide smoothly with 8 dual spinner wheels and a telescopic handle. The TSA lock keeps belongings secure, while the wet pouch and extra packing space keep you organised.

 

4.

Aristocrat Airpro 3 Pc Set Cabin 55cm(Small) Check-in 66cm(Medium) Check-in 75cm(Large) 8 Wheels Spinner Trolley Bags, Hard Case Luggage, Lightweight Bag & Combination Lock|7 Years Warranty (Green)
Get ready for your next trip with the Aristocrat Airpro trolley set of 3 in fresh green. This luggage set of 3 includes cabin and check-in sizes, all lightweight with a hard case shell. Enjoy smooth movement thanks to 8 dual spinner wheels and a sturdy push button handle. A combination lock keeps everything safe. Shop these trolley bags sets of 3 on Amazon.

5.

Skybags Tooper Set of 3 (Cabin+ Medium+Large) Hard Luggage (55+65+75 cm) | Polypropylene Luggage Trolley with 8 Spinner Wheels|Green|Unisex
Step up your travel game with the Skybags Trooper trolley set of 3 in vibrant green. This luggage set of 3 is made from durable polypropylene that resists scratches and water. Enjoy smooth gliding with 8 spinner wheels and an adjustable handle. The combination lock keeps everything safe. These trolley bags sets of 3 offer plenty of room for all your essentials.

6.

Urban Jungle by Safari, Trolley Bags Set of 3, Cabin, Medium & Large Luggage, Premium Hardside Polycarbonate Suitcase with USB Charging Port, 8 Silent Wheels and TSA Lock (Black)
Upgrade your travel with the Urban Jungle by Safari trolley set of 3 in sleek black. This luggage set of 3 features a lightweight polycarbonate shell, USB charging port and TSA lock. Glide quietly on 8 smooth wheels. Spacious interiors and clever pockets keep everything tidy. These trolley bags sets of 3 are perfect for modern travellers.

7.

uppercase Jfk Inline Trolley Bag Set Of 3 (Small,Medium,Large)|Hardshellsided Polycarbonate Printed Cabin&Check-In Luggage|Combination Lock|8 Wheel Inline Trolley Bag||(Teal Blue),H-75.5 cms
Travel smarter with the uppercase JFK Inline trolley set of 3 in striking teal blue. This luggage set of 3 features a printed polycarbonate shell, smooth 8-wheel design and handy laundry compartments. The push-button handle adjusts easily, while the built-in combination lock keeps everything secure. These trolley bags sets of 3 bring style and sustainability together.

 

8.

Nasher Miles Singapore Hard-Sided Polypropylene Luggage Set of 3 | 55cm, 65cm & 75cm | 8 Wheels Small, Medium & Large Trolley Bag for Travel | Suitcase (Champagne)
Travel in style with the Nasher Miles Singapore trolley set of 3 in elegant champagne. This luggage set of 3 includes small, medium and large sizes made from tough polypropylene. Glide effortlessly on 8 smooth wheels and pack neatly in two roomy compartments with mesh and hinge pockets. These trolley bags sets of 3 are perfect for any trip.

 

Similar articles for you

Get vacation-ready! Up to 80% off on top picks for trolley bags

Travel smarter, not harder: Your guide to affordable trolley bags under 2500

Duffles and backpacks at up to 60% off on Amazon; Top picks to buy now!

Beyond basics: Fun and fashionable backpacks for girls; Top 8 picks

 

Luggage trolley sets: FAQs

  • What sizes are included in a luggage set of 3?

    A trolley set of 3 usually comes with a cabin bag, a medium check-in bag and a large suitcase. This gives you flexibility to pack for short getaways or long trips.

  • Are trolley bags sets of 3 better value than buying single pieces?

    Absolutely. Buying a luggage set of 3 often costs less than picking individual pieces. Plus, Amazon deals and Amazon offers during the Amazon Sale make them even more budget-friendly.

  • Do these trolley sets come with locks?

    Most trolley bags sets of 3 have built-in combination locks or TSA-approved locks. They help keep your belongings safe while you travel.

  • Can I use all three suitcases together for international trips?

    Yes, you can. A luggage set of 3 is perfect for longer holidays. Just check your airline’s baggage policy to avoid any extra fees when flying with all three.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Travel / Luggage trolleys set of 3 now at discount up to 80% off; Find top deals on best brands on Amazon
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
