Tuesday, Oct 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Malaysia Airlines to restart direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kolkata from Dec 2

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Oct 08, 2024 06:21 PM IST

Five weekly flights will be operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata route starting from December 2 this year

Malaysia Airlines will restart direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Kolkata from December 2 as the carrier boosts its services to India.

Malaysia Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac of Kuala Lumpur International Airport at Sepang, Malaysia. Malaysia Airlines to restart direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kolkata from Dec 2 (REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain)
Malaysia Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac of Kuala Lumpur International Airport at Sepang, Malaysia. Malaysia Airlines to restart direct flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kolkata from Dec 2 (REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain)

Currently, the airline connects Kuala Lumpur directly with nine Indian cities -- New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Amritsar, Trivandrum and Ahmedabad.

Five weekly flights will be operated with Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata route starting from December 2, the airline said in a release on Tuesday.

Malaysia Airlines stopped direct flights to Kolkata in 2006.

With the recommencement of the Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata services, the airline will offer 76 weekly flights between India and Malaysia.

Currently, the carrier operates 71 weekly flights to India. The flights to Amritsar were increased from four per week to daily in August.

"India is a key market for us, and by continually enhancing our network and increasing frequencies, we aim to deliver exceptional travel experiences, complemented by Malaysia Airlines’ renowned hospitality," Ahmad Luqman Mohd Azmi, Chief Executive Officer of Airlines from Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG), said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 08, 2024
