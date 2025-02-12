Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malaysia’s Sarawak now gets its own airline: Here’s what it means for travellers

Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Feb 12, 2025 01:23 PM IST

Malaysia’s largest state just bought an airline—Is Sarawak Malaysia’s next big travel hub?

Malaysia’s Sarawak state will acquire a sister company of national carrier Malaysia Airlines, its latest move to boost ownership of strategic assets as it pushes for greater autonomy.

Sarawak Just Bought MASwings. Here’s What It Means for Tourists and Locals(File Photo)
Sarawak Just Bought MASwings. Here’s What It Means for Tourists and Locals(File Photo)

Sarawak will sign a sales and purchase agreement on Wednesday to acquire MASwings, a carrier that largely serves the Malaysian states on Borneo island, according to the office of Sarawak Premier Abang Johari Tun Openg.

MASWings is owned by Malaysia Aviation Group, which in turn is wholly owned by the country’s sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd. The deal would make Sarawak the first Malaysian state to own an airline.

Sarawak — Malaysia’s biggest and most resource-rich state — has been gaining control over key assets as it seeks greater political and economic autonomy from the federal government. In January, Abang Johari reclaimed gas distribution rights in the state from Petroliam Nasional Bhd. following a months-long dispute. The state also took over the operation of its biggest port from the national government and raised its stake in Affin Bank Bhd. last year.

Abang Johari seeks to transform MASwings into an international airline, and said he was eyeing six international destinations which will boost the state’s tourism industry. MASwings has a fleet of 14 aircraft, according to its website.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On