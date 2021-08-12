Monsoon diaries: Rain, Retreat and Road trips

The pitter-patter of falling raindrops plays a symphony in every heart. No wonder, the beautiful season of monsoon impels most travellers to explore adventurous terrains, lush green mountains and destinations that have romance in the air. Rain-kissed pathways, blooming greenery and the smell of wet earth or petrichor makes for a delightful experience.

While the idea of a perfect monsoon trip may depend on individual choices, the breezy weather blends well with a tranquil road trip, leading to a memorable, soul-soothing experience.

“My husband and I both are huge travel buffs. Since we both love the hills, we decided to drive down to Jim Corbett. We stayed at the Sterling Resorts, that is nestled in the hills. There is something different about monsoons in the hills that makes everything look so alive and beautiful,” says Shubhi Garg, travel and lifestyle blogger.

Even for those not having their own vehicle but a desire to go on a road trip, there’s plethora of options to rent a car for self-driving. However, if dodging potholes and snarling through traffic is not your forte, chauffeur driven cars can be a feasible bet too. “Monsoons in India are synonymous with road trips. In this season, there is an additional craving for chauffeur-driven vehicles. Especially when one has to choose between self driving on difficult roads that become even more dangerous during the rain, or let a chauffeur drive as you relax on the back seat while plugged into a romantic Bollywood playlist,” says Anand Dorairaj, VP, head of growth, Savaari Car Rentals.

When shortlisting the perfect destination to visit during monsoon, many factors play a key role. From witnessing Nature wear colourful hues to exploring your favourite city in the pleasant weather, travel platter for the season has multiple options. For Delhi-based couple Kiran and Karan Juneja, Jaipur is their favourite. “Monsoon is the best time to witness beauty of the Pink City. Amid rain drops, it encourages you to capture the serenity of the place. Our recent stay at the Tree House Resort was mesmerising,” says Kiran.

For heritage lovers, rainy season could be the perfect opportunity to relax in an expansive property that offers a mix of old-world charm and modern amenities. Shashank Pandey, managing director, Aspen Adventures, recommends The Fort Unchagaon by Aspen. “Set in an 18th century fort palace, equipped with every modern amenity, it is a much loved and favoured romantic weekend getaway near Delhi. The property is covered with thick mango groves all over and lush green gardens. In the monsoons, it gives a rich, elegant and romantic vibe,” says Pandey.

Many prefer to go on a roadtrip to enjoy the rains in the right way.

Here are some other destinations that one can explore in this season.

CoorgBlessed with gorgeous scenery and dotted with vast coffee plantations, it is considered the perfect getaway in the monsoon. “During the rains, Abbey and Jog waterfalls flow in their full might. Bylakuppe, Madikeri Fort, and other sights turn more beautiful and pleasant. If you are lucky, you may see a rainbow too,” say Jinali Sutariya and Malav Jhaveri, travel bloggers.

Many beach destinations turn delightful during the rains, however stormy sea puts a break on swimming and watersports.. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Valley of flowers “My dream place to visit in the monsoon is the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand. Being a bhajan singer, I am particularly drawn to the mythology of the place. To think that I’m standing where Bheem came to pick flowers for Draupadi according to the epic Mahabharata, is both exciting and enchanting.” says Shivali Bhammer, travel enthusiast and contemporary devotional singer.

UdaipurKnown for scenic landscapes and iconic lakes, Udaipur is often referred to as one of the world’s most romantic city. “For me, there is nothing more picturesque and pleasant than being at our hotel, Jagat Niwas Palace, which is overlooking Lake Pichola. I love watching the monsoon drama unfold from here,” says Akshayraj Singh Shaktawat, travel blogger, hotelier and designer.