Monsoon travel guide: 7 safe and beautiful places you can visit without stress this rainy season
Monsoon’s here! Explore India’s vibrant landscapes with these 7 safe and stunning destinations perfect for rainy-season adventures without the travel hassles.
Monsoon is here, and it's the perfect time to pack your bags and hit the road. From June to September, India's monsoon season brings a remarkable transformation to its diverse landscapes. Cascading waterfalls, mist-covered hills and refreshed lakes make nature come alive like never before, giving travellers a chance to see the country at its most vibrant.
However, the monsoon also brings challenges such as floods, landslides, and unpredictable weather, which can make travel risky in certain areas. That's why it's essential to choose destinations that are safe and accessible during this time.
Here are some of the best rainy-day getaways that let you enjoy the magic of the monsoon without any hassle. So, pack your rain boots, carry an umbrella, and get ready to explore!
1. Coorg, Karnataka
Coorg is an ideal destination during the monsoon season, known for its extensive coffee plantations, mist-covered hills, and picturesque waterfalls such as Abbey and Iruppu Falls. Well-maintained roads facilitate easy travel, while comfortable homestays and authentic local cuisine contribute to a memorable experience.
2. Udaipur, Rajasthan
Known as the City of Lakes, Udaipur looks magical in the monsoon. The lakes are full, reflecting the grand palaces and lush gardens around them. Unlike other parts of Rajasthan, Udaipur experiences mild rains and remains accessible and safe, offering a great mix of culture, history, and natural beauty during the season.
3. Lonavala, Maharashtra
Just a couple of hours from Mumbai and Pune, Lonavala is a popular quick getaway during the monsoon. Its numerous waterfalls, green valleys and pleasant weather make it a favourite. The area is well-connected and safe to travel, with plenty of resorts and eateries to enjoy the rainy season.
4. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu
Kodaikanal provides a peaceful and budget-friendly getaway during the monsoon. Whether you're travelling as a couple, with family, or alone, the cool climate, pine-covered hills, and misty lakes create a calm and refreshing atmosphere.
5. Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Spiti Valley stays mostly dry during the monsoon due to its location in a rain-shadow region. This makes it a safe option for monsoon travel, especially for high-altitude adventure seekers. Known for its rugged landscapes, ancient monasteries, and clear skies, Spiti offers a unique experience without heavy rainfall.
6. Ladakh
Ladakh, in northern India, lies in a rain-shadow region and remains largely unaffected by the monsoon. This makes it an ideal monsoon destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers. Its majestic mountains, clear lakes, and vibrant monasteries offer safe and scenic travel during a season when much of India experiences heavy rain.
7. Cherrapunji and Mawsynram, Meghalaya
Known as some of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji and Mawsynram offer a unique monsoon experience. Despite heavy rainfall, they remain safe for visitors thanks to well-maintained roads and strong tourist infrastructure. The region comes alive with powerful waterfalls and lush green hills, making it a top destination for monsoon travellers.
