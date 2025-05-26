Eid-ul-Adha 2025: Qatar workers may enjoy holidays longer than 5 days post crescent moon sighting of Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH

As the summer heat begins to settle across the Gulf, residents of Qatar can look forward to a meaningful pause in their busy routines — thanks to the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha (also known as Bakra Eid, Bakrid, Bakhreid, Eid-ul-Zuha, Eid al-Adha, Eid Qurban, Qurban Bayarami or the Feast of Sacrifice) holidays, officially announced by the Qatari government. Qatar’s Eid-ul-Adha 2025 holidays are official, now watch flights and hotels sell out fast as Muslims await crescent moon sighting for Dhul Hijjah 1446 AH.(Image by Pixabay)

In a recent update published in the Official Gazette, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani approved the Cabinet’s decision regarding public holidays for government entities, ministries and public institutions. As per the new announcement, Qatar will observe a five-day holiday for Eid-ul-Adha, beginning from the 9th day of Dhul Hijjah through the end of the 13th day of Dhul Hijjah — aligning the break with the spiritual and communal essence of the occasion.

What makes this holiday extra special

Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most sacred Islamic holidays, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith and willingness to sacrifice. In Qatar, the first day of the festival is expected to fall on Friday, June 6, 2025, following Arafah Day on Thursday, June 5, although the exact dates are subject to the official moon sighting, a cherished tradition across the Islamic world.

To make the most of the long weekend, residents can expect a five-day public holiday, which could extend even further. The Gazette confirms that if a single working day falls between two official holidays, it will be considered a holiday as well.

Additionally, if the weekend coincides with the holiday period, those days are also included in the official break — offering families and individuals the opportunity for extended travel, staycations or peaceful time at home.

Eid-ul-Adha breaks around the region

Qatar’s announcement mirrors similar updates across the Gulf. In Kuwait, Eid-ul-Adha holidays have been confirmed from June 5 to June 9, while in the UAE, public sector employees can expect a three-day break following Arafah Day, extending from Friday, June 6 to Sunday, June 8 — again, all pending official moon sighting confirmation.

The International Astronomical Centre on Sunday announced that the first day of Eid-ul-Adha is likely June 6(Debajyoti Chakraborty/ANI)

More than just a public holiday, Eid-ul-Adha is a time for spiritual reflection, community connection and giving back. While many will observe the sacred rituals, including the symbolic cattle sacrifice and distribution of meat among the needy, others may use this tranquil stretch of time to reconnect with loved ones, enjoy quiet luxury at home or explore travel options in and around Qatar.

As the countdown to Eid-ul-Adha 2025 begins, now is the perfect time to start planning how you will spend this meaningful and restful holiday. Whether it is preparing traditional meals, joining communal prayers or simply slowing down, Qatar’s Eid-il-Adha holiday offers a perfect balance of celebration and serenity.

Mark your calendars and keep an eye on the moon as the official start of Dhul Hijjah will be confirmed following the crescent moon sighting expected on May 27 or 28. Until then, it is time to prep your plans and look forward to a well-earned pause.

Stay tuned for more festive updates and lifestyle guides on how to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha in style, from travel inspo to meaningful traditions.