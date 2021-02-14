More and more tourists opting to visit Jammu and Kashmir for holidays
Tourist influx is gradually increasing at several tourist resorts in the Pahalgam area in Anantnag which was earlier affected during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking to ANI on Saturday, an officer from Pahalgam Development Authority, Shabir Ahmad said, "Since the onset of snowfall in the valley in the months of November and December last year, there has been a gradual increase in the number of tourists in the Kashmir valley. Talking about Pahalgam, there has been a gradual increase in tourism in the region for the last 10 days."
"If the rush of tourists continues till February end in the valley, it can break the record of last three years. I hope that tourists continue to visit this beautiful valley of ours," Ahmad said.
Many children opted to ride a pony to enjoy the scenic view of the valley. Several pony wallahs were offering rides to tourists just outside the resorts.
Shayna Sharma, who felt excited to ride a pony told ANI, "I have come from Punjab to visit Kashmir valley. We are staying at a resort in Pahalgam. Many of my friends opt to travel abroad enjoy snowfall. But now, I request them to visit this Kashmir valley instead."
"I and my family are staying at Royal Hillton resort in Pahalgam. Spending on international travel is too costly. Hence, we opted to visit this Kashmir valley. We like it," said Pooja Jain, another tourist.
Apart from resorts, the hotel businesses too registered a huge influx in tourism.
Manzoor Ahmad, a hotelier told ANI, "Many people have this notion that Pahalgam area is unsafe due to a few attacks. I want to assure them that this valley is completely safe. All the tourists are welcome here. In the past few days, we have registered a growth in our business due to the influx of tourists."
The India Meteorological Department tweeted today, "Under the influence of a feeble Western Disturbance, isolated rainfall/snowfall likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgistan, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on today, the 13th February and over Uttarakhand during 14-16 February 2021."
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More and more tourists opting to visit Jammu and Kashmir for holidays
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day: Mealworm Valentine treats charm London Zoo's squirrel monkeys
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corbett beyond jungle safari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On an exploration: Finding solace in solo travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China holiday train travel down nearly 70% amid restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People flying to Canada will have to quarantine at hotels from February 22
- Starting February 22, all the non-essential travelers flying to Canada will have to reserve a three-night stay in a government-authorized hotel at their own expense.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha gears up to promote eco-tourism in state
- Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra has asked the departments of tourism, forest and environment and water resources to find more areas for eco-retreat in order to enhance nature tourism activities.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Featherweight champions: What it takes to map India’s birds
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You’re iguana love the new reptile garden at the Chennai snake park
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s ski season in Gulmarg and Manali
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Managing a full-time job with dream travel goals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippines will soon allow cinemas, theme parks to resume
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Air travel becomes expensive as government announces 30 per cent fare hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Goa to host two carnival parades amid Covid-19 pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind to open 'Udyanotsav' today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox