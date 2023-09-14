Ramesh Bais, Governor of Maharashtra has consented to inaugurate the 4th edition of World Trade Expo, which is India’s biggest business platform for aiding global trade linkages especially for MSMEs. The Expo is scheduled from 3-4 Oct 2023 at World Trade Center, Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. Mumbai to host World Trade Expo from 3-4 Oct 2023 (Bloomberg)

The event is organised jointly by World Trade Center Mumbai and All India Association of Industries (AIAI) with a view to highlight technology as a key driver of trade and tourism. It is an effective platform for MSMEs to explore new global markets and identify opportunities in trade, tourism and technology exchange.

“This unique trade show will facilitate networking for MSMEs, women entrepreneurs, Start-ups and Corporate Houses with diplomatic missions from more than 25 countries, Chambers of Commerce and Government agencies,” said Dr Vijay Kalantri, Chairman, World Trade Center Mumbai. Dr Kalantri further added, “World Trade Expo will be a promising platform to showcase trade and investment opportunities in the participating countries to local MSMEs, start-ups and other stakeholders through Country Presentations, Knowledge Sessions and Exhibits.”

The earlier editions of the World Trade Expo witnessed participation from six state governments, more than 30 countries, 50 MNCs, export promotion councils and other trade promotion bodies. These past events drew more than 7000 business delegates which led to 5000 B2B meetings resulting in joint ventures, tech tie-ups, export enquiries, besides creating awareness about tourism potential in the participating countries.

The current edition will attract delegates from MSME exporters, importers, corporate houses, start-ups, distributors, women entrepreneurs, traders and distributors, diplomatic corps, state government officials, industry associations, industry experts, travel agents and tour operators, financial institutions, consultants, service providers, students and researchers. A key highlight of the Expo is the line-up of knowledge sessions and country presentations on current topics related to Trade, Technology, Tourism, Investments and Joint Ventures.

Besides, experts will share actionable insights on emerging trends in global markets. Pointing to the importance of this Expo, Rupa Naik, Executive Director, WTC Mumbai remarked, “A key objective of the Expo is to provide guidance to budding entrepreneurs on expanding their business globally. India is at the center of global attraction post the G20 Summit and it is the most opportune time for Indian companies to benefit from this effective forum. The Expo will also have special pavilions to showcase export potential of products identified under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative.”