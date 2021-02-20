Nat Geo documentaries to take beauty of Arunachal to outside world

The National Geographic has made a series of documentaries capturing the grandeur of Arunachal Pradesh, which will be telecast on February 20 on the occasion of Statehood day of the northeastern state, the channel said on Friday.

National Geographic, along with actor Radhika Madan, will be taking the viewers through the spectacle of nature and have them step into the world of beauty to discover some unique experiences exclusive to Arunachal Pradesh.

The two-part documentary series titled 'Postcards from Arunachal' will premiere on Saturday at 8 pm on National Geographic channel India and Fox Life India.

The series documents the wondrous journey of Radhika while exploring the varied destinations spread across the state tall mountains and tranquil lakes, peace and calmness of Buddhist monasteries, National Geographic said in a statement.

From highlighting the exotic flora and fauna exclusive to the state to bustling markets amidst the serene hills, extreme sports to adventurous camping in Ziro Valley - viewers will get a taste of the simplicity of the exquisite beauty of the state through the series.

The documentaries will also showcase the diverse handicraft tradition and the rich culture of the tribes living in the state, the statement said.

The documentaries had been shot at Tawang, West Kameng, Pakke Kessang, East Siang, Namsai, Lower Subansiri, Changlang and Lower Dibang Valley districts of the state.

"With this documentary series, we have showcased the beauty, serenity and vibrancy that Arunachal Pradesh has to offer to give our viewers an opportunity to understand and appreciate the wonders of the state," a National Geographic spokesperson said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said, "We are happy to have partnered with National Geographic who along with Radhika Madan has put together a series that is truly representative of the beauty of the state."

"The gorgeous hills, the beautiful harmonic culture, the thriving and diverse wildlife truly made me fall in love with this place," Radhika Madan said.

