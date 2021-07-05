"No bed in hospitals to no bed in hotels," netizens mock viral Manali images

Many states have started easing Covid-19 restrictions as the country sees a decline in the number of cases. Thousands of people are thronging tourist attractions in Himachal Pradesh like Shimla, Kullu-Manali, and Dharamsala to avoid the heat wave.

A few days ago, India witnessed a state of complete chaos when there were no hospitals beds and oxygen cylinders for Covid positive patients. People were running from one hospital to another in search of beds.

Recently, pictures of crowded streets in Manali went viral on social media and netizens could not stop themselves from expressing their disappointment over this 'irresponsible' behaviour. While one social media user wrote, "As #Manali trends, hotels running out of beds. Do we soon want to hear "Hospital running out of beds" again? Haven't we learned any lesson? #COVID19 #3rdWave," another said, "I didn't sleep for nights finding oxygen, beds and Remdesivir for people in the second wave. It is all worth nothing if we haven't learnt a lesson." Some even trolled them and made memes.

Pics from #Manali, where beds are running out in hotels. If we go on like this, soon there will be another episode of "No beds in Hospital" will hit the reality soon!



We know it's hard not to go out and all, but people this pandemic is a real nightmare. Please be responsible pic.twitter.com/qQ7Fl261zy — MemeXD (@Meme__xD) July 5, 2021

This is #manali

Right now there isn’t a single room available in the hotels

And then they will cry when there won’t be a single bed available in the hospitals #thirdwavecovid

☝️ when this hits

because with our great sense of social responsibility it ain’t far away pic.twitter.com/deNu5tp9r4 — Rahul Bhat (@itsRahulBhat) July 5, 2021

This is #manali

Right now there isn’t a single room available in the hotels

And then they will cry when there won’t be a single bed available in the hospitals #thirdwavecovid

☝️ when this hits

because with our great sense of social responsibility it ain’t far away pic.twitter.com/deNu5tp9r4 — Rahul Bhat (@itsRahulBhat) July 5, 2021

Pics from #Manali, where beds are running out in hotels. If we go on like this, soon there will be another episode of "No beds in Hospital" will hit the reality soon!



I know it's hard not to go out and all, but people this pandemic is a real nightmare. Please be responsible 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/174HoHG48F — 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@suchisoundlover) July 4, 2021

Earlier, while speaking to news agency PTI, president of Tourism Industry Stakeholder Association, Mohinder Seth said, “The occupancy in the hotels remains between 60 and 90 percent during weekends, while on other days it remains around 40-45 percent.”