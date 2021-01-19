IND USA
In an executive order, Trump said he is removing the restrictions applicable to the European Union, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Brazil. (Pixabay)
Not the right time to lift restrictions on international travel: Jen Psaki

The incoming Biden Administration Monday opposed the move of the outgoing President Donald Trump to lift travel restrictions on Europe and Brazil arguing that this is not the right time to do so in the midst of worsening of the coronavirus pandemic.
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 19, 2021 12:11 PM IST

The incoming Biden Administration Monday opposed the move of the outgoing President Donald Trump to lift travel restrictions on Europe and Brazil arguing that this is not the right time to do so in the midst of worsening of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel,” incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a tweet soon after Trump issued an executive order to lift travel restrictions on European and Brazil.

In an executive order, Trump said he is removing the restrictions applicable to the European Union, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Brazil, while leaving in place the restrictions applicable to China and Iran.

A decision in this regard, he said, is being taken after the January 12 directive of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requiring proof of a negative Covid-19 test or documentation of having recovered from Covid-19 for all air passengers arriving from a foreign country to the United States.

However, the incoming Biden Administration indicated that it will enforce a strong travel restriction.

“On the advice of our medical team, the Administration does not intend to lift these restrictions on 1/26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of Covid-19,” Psaki said in another tweet.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
