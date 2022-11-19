Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Paragliding in Jammu soon to promote adventure tourism, trials underway

Paragliding in Jammu soon to promote adventure tourism, trials underway

Updated on Nov 19, 2022 05:15 PM IST

The Jammu tourism directorate collaborated with the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering Gulmarg to organise paragliding trials at Aithem in Jammu district, Dhanwa and Mokhri in Reasi, Bhaderwah in Doda, Patnitop in Ramban and Sanasar in Kishtwar districts

PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Jammu

A series of paragliding trials have been conducted across Jammu division as part of the administration's efforts to promote adventure tourism, an official said.

"The trial runs were successful and the people of Jammu division will see gliders flying in the sky soon," Jammu tourism director Vivekanand Rai said.

The Jammu tourism directorate collaborated with the Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering Gulmarg to organise paragliding trials at seven locations in different districts of Jammu division from Monday to Friday.

The places are Aithem in Jammu district, Dhanwa and Mokhri in Reasi, Bhaderwah in Doda, Patnitop in Ramban and Sanasar in Kishtwar districts.

The teams of professional pilots have suggested remedial measures at some sites. The trials are important to ensure safety of the adventure enthusiasts, Rai said.

Tourism joint director Sunaina Mehta said the full potential of paragliding had not been harnessed in the Jammu region due to lack of skilled manpower, which is mandated by adventure tourism guidelines.

Constructive steps are needed to make this activity more secure as per guidelines, she added.

Mehta said it would be a scintillating experience for the tourists to fly in the Jammu skies while exploring various offbeat destinations.

The officials said the tourism department will organise professional courses for local youth next month to develop the region as adventure hub for tourists and to generate employment in the tourism sector.

The courses will be sponsored by the department as part of the capacity building measures for making adventure tourism a sustainable activity, the officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
