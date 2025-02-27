Menu Explore
Planning a trip to Nigeria? You can now get your visa approved in just 48 hours

Reuters | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Lagos
Feb 27, 2025 03:31 PM IST

No more airport hassles! Nigeria's instant e-visa system for travellers could revolutionise African travel.

Nigeria is automating its electronic visa approval and issuance process in an effort to boost travel and business, the interior minister said.

No more long waits! Nigeria’s new e-visa will be in your inbox within 48 hours.(File photo/Reuters)
No more long waits! Nigeria’s new e-visa will be in your inbox within 48 hours.(File photo/Reuters)

This automation aims to eliminate lengthy wait times faced by travellers upon arrival and could end a thriving industry for middlemen who work with immigration officials to help visitors jump through the hoops.

Under the proposed plan, travellers can apply online for short-stay visas, with approvals granted within 24 to 48 hours. Once approved, the e-visa will be sent to the applicant's email, eliminating the need for a physical sticker at the airport.

"The proposed visa policy aims to enhance the ease of doing business, boost tourism, and strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations with other countries," Olubunmi Ojo, Nigeria's interior minister said on X following a department meeting on Tuesday.

Since President Tinubu came into office in May 2023, the government has sought to improve visa process for foreigners and ease passport issuance system for Nigerians, setting up a contactless passport application system for Nigerians abroad.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
