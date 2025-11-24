Planning to bungee jump? 3 things you should know to avoid accidents: From important safety questions to what to eat

Bungee jumping tops the bucket list of many adventure enthusiasts. This extreme sport is certainly adrenaline-inducing and thrilling. It is a once-in-a-lifetime moment when you take the plunge from a great height, feel the lightness in your stomach as you free-fall through the air.But this sport recently made headlines for an unfortunate incident. A disturbing video went viral on social media on November 13, showing a man in Rishikesh free-falling during a bungee jump when the rope suddenly snapped, seriously injuring him. Bungee jumping is an exhilarating sport but you need to be cautious and follow precautions to stay safe. (Picture credit: Freepik)

If you are planning to go for bungee jumping, remember it is less about impulsively ticking off a bucket-list moment and more about making sure you stay safe and the moment stays with you as a happy memory, not anything terrifying. After all, you don't want a once-in-a-lifetime experience turning into the last experience of this lifetime.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Niharika Nigam, Managing Director, Jumpin Heights, who shared an important checklist for those planning a bungee jump, from what you should ask the operator for safety, to what you should eat beforehand and the safest time to go bungee jumping.

What should you ask your operator?

Nikita shared that there's no strong legal framework governing the adventure sports sector in India. She said, “Adventure Sports in India get a bad name because of a lack of laws around it. However, the goal is to choose a reputable operator.”

So it is even more necessary, before the jump, that you need to have a conversation with the instructor. You would want someone who has handled hundreds of jumps, not someone who is still learning the ropes. To choose the right operator, you need to ask the right questions.

Nikita shared what you should ask: "Ask about their certification and years of experience, how often equipment is inspected (ideally daily or before each jump), the details of their emergency response plan, including on‑site medical support, and confirm that the cords are matched exactly to your weight.

Since there are gaps in adequate sports regulations, you need to exercise due diligence and take all the safety-related precautions.

Should you eat anything before going bungee jumping?

Eat light before going for bungee jump! Consider yoghurt as one of the options. (Freepik)

Now that you are aware of what you should ask the instructor, the next very important thing you need to know is what you should eat. Since a bungee jump involves a free fall and a lot of adrenaline, you are at risk of vomiting or at least feeling nauseous. Nikita asserted that the last meal before the jump can significantly shape your experience.

Nikita recommended eating light and shared a safe time window for the last meal: “It is best if you eat a light, balanced meal approximately 2-3 hours before your jump, such as whole grains and fruit or a small source of protein like yoghurt or nuts.”

She advised avoiding heavy, greasy, or sugary foods and staying hydrated without going overboard. Too much water sloshing in your stomach or too heavy foods can make you uncomfortable and may ruin the jump experience.

Best time to go for bungee jumping?

Nikita revealed that the climate plays a major role in determining the bungee jumping experience.

Sharing the best month and time in India, she elaborated, “In India, the best months for jumping are generally from October to March, when temperatures are cooler and rainfall is low. Early mornings or later afternoons typically offer calm winds with moderate temperatures, which enhance both the safety of the jump and the comfort of the jumper.”



But she warned about monsoon months from June to September because of risks like wet platforms and windy days. A good operator would remain close around this time. Before heading for bungee jumping, she asked to check the weather app to get a clear.

In the end, it is important to note that while bungee jumping is an adventurous sport, don't let the adrenaline sway you from being logical and checking all the safety measures. Whether it is asking the right questions, eating right and travelling during the correct season, planning in advance helps you enjoy bungee jumping with a peace of mind.