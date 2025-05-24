Prague versus Paris: Where to holiday this summer?

Where are you holidaying this summer? Not decided yet? Stop throwing darts on the world map to choose the destination. Don’t flip a coin, either. There’s a smarter and more practical way to decide between two destinations - flight duration, direct/hopping flights, ease of visa, accommodation and sight-seeing expense, benefits of City Pass, safety and of course, the foreign currency versus the Indian Rupee. If you had to pick between Prague and Paris, here are a few important things to consider. (Shutterstock)

For example, if you had to pick between Prague and Paris, here are a few important things to consider. There are no direct flights into Prague, hence the flight duration can exceed 14/15 hours; Paris is a direct 9-hour flight from Delhi. France has high visa rejection rates for Indian travellers and Euro is costlier than the Czech Koruna. France is a wine lovers haven, beer lovers choose Prague (you can also indulge in beer spa!). Both cities are at par for sight seeing and the crowd count - Eiffel Tower. Louvre, Disneyland in Paris; Astronomical Clock, Charles Bridge, Prague Castle in Prague. So, weigh the options and then decide.

Prague:

It's easy to fall in love among the winding cobblestone streets and snow-covered castles of Prague, but is it a good idea? Writer Dana Newsman had mused about Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic. Prague is always a good idea.

Visa: Require a short-stay Schengen visa. Tourist visa holder cannot stay in the country for more than 90 days within a 180-day period. If you want to stay for a longer duration, you need to reapply for a long-stay visa. You cannot apply for a long-stay visa from the Czech Republic, you have to apply from your home country. Processing time: Two weeks. Visa fee: Euro 60 for adults; children aged 6 to 12: Euro 35.

Flights: There are no direct flights into Prague. Cheapest 1-stop Delhi-Prague Economy return flight starts at around INR 60,000. According to Skyscanner, June is the cheapest month to fly to Prague.

Currency: It is not the Euro, it is Czech Koruna (CZK). 1 CZK = 3.86 INR.

What to see/do: Prague Castle, Old Town, Charles Bridge, John Lennon Wall, sunset dinner cruise, Astronomical Clock, St. Vitus Cathedral, Petrin Hill, Old Town Square.

What to eat: Trdelník (chimney-shaped cakes), Kolaches (palm-sized, sweet-bread disks filled with poppy seeds or fruit jam), Svíčková (beef sirloin in cream sauce), Palacinky (pancakes), and Chlebíčky (open-faced sandwiches).

Must do: A beer spa (imagine lazing in a tub full of beer!), Segway Tour of the city. Do a day trip to Pilsen for, well, the Pilsner (the world’s first pale lager beer, Pilsner Urquell, was produced in Pilsen in 1842). If you like all-things horror, do a half-day tour to Kutna Hora to see a church (Sedlec Ossuary) made of human bones.

Where to stay: Stay in the Old Town or the Lesser Town - most attractions will be walking distance and you will save on taxi fares. If you are staying in the Lesser Town, avoid accommodation near Prague Castle, it is quite an uphill walk. Zizkov is the best area for hipsters and Smichov for those on a tight budget. New Town is less crowded and budget-friendly. Avoid accommodation near the main train station, it can be unsafe.

Tips:

• Generally, considered safe but be careful of your belongings in crowded areas. Wear your backpack on your chest, not on your back.

• Beware of pickpockets, specially by the Astronomical Clock.

• Tap water is safe to drink.

• Buy the Prague City Pass and use public transportation to get around. Taxis are much more expensive. Public transport tickets lasting from 30 minutes to three days can be bought at most newspaper stands, corner shops, and in all metro station. Remember to validate your ticket before the first ride.

• Read reviews about nightclubs before going.

• Do not leave padlocks on bridges and do not add graffiti to the John Lennon Wall.

• Do not exchange currency on the streets, they could be counterfeit.

• Beware of card skimmers in independent ATM machines.

Paris:

Nobel Laureate Ernest Hemingway had called Paris ‘a moveable feast’, he believed that “wherever you go for the rest of your life, Paris stays with you”. To all who have ever been to Paris, yes, the city stays with you. And for those who haven’t, it is a dream destination, a city where the Eiffel stands tall and Mona Lisa mysteriously smiles.

Visa: Get a Schengen visa that will grant access to the entire Schengen area, including France, for short stays of up to 90 days within a 180-day period. Note that France’s visa rejection rates for Indian travellers is high - nearly 17% short stay visas were rejected in 2023. If you are planning to visit other Schengen countries, check with your agent about which country to submit the visa application.

Flights: Air India Delhi-Paris Economy return flight starts at around INR 59,000. Delhi-Paris Air France direct flight is much more expensive (INR 85,000). Several 1-stop flights are also available from other Indian cities.

Currency: Euro (EUR). 1 EUR= 97INR

What to see: Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, Disneyland, Arc de Triomphe, Notre Dame Cathedral, Sunset cruise on the Seine river, Musée d’Orsay,

What to eat: Souffle, Steak & Frites (note that even if you order your steak well done, it might still be medium or medium-rare, so order accordingly), Croque monsieur (grilled cheese), Escargots (snails), Croissants and pain au chocolat, Boeuf Bourguignon, PoNorulet rôti (chicken rotisserie), Crepes, Cassoulet (stew).

Must do: Day trip to Versailles, day trip to Bordeaux that is synonymous with great wine.

Where to stay: If you want to be close to major attractions, stay in Central arrondissements (1st, 8th, and 7th); Canal Saint-Martin has hipster vibes, La Marais is the heart of medieval Paris, 9th Arrondissement is ideal for budget travellers, Montemarte is for the romantics.

Tips:

• There is no low-season (read: less crowd) in Paris. So, expect a crowd wherever you go. What changes is merely the kind of crowd - in summer, you’ll find more families/children, in Fall, there will be more retirees.

• Buy Parsi City Pass that grants quick access to monuments and museums. You’ll end up paying a little extra but it is better than standing for hours in the queue for Eiffel Tower or Louvre, for example.

• Another way to beat the crowd is walk around key spots – like Montmartre or along the Seine - before 8 am or after 9.30 pm.

• Several shops and convenience stores are closed on Sundays. Check timings.

• Tipping in a restaurant/hotel is not mandatory, but if you want to, tipping 5-10% of the restaurant bill is good enough.

• Do not do Eiffel Tower & Louvre & Disneyland in one day. You’ll be exhausted and children will get cranky with all the waiting and walking.