Priyanka Chopra shows Taormina through her eyes featuring bikinis, beach and pizza. See pics from vacation

Priyanka Chopra recently travelled to Taormina in Italy. The actor attended Bvlgari's new Polychroma collection launch in the hilltop town. For Priyanka, work doesn't mean no fun. So, on May 24, she shared pictures of her exploring the town which is situated on the eastern coast of Sicily. Inside Priyanka Chopra's Taormina holiday.

Bikini, beaches, and fun!

Priyanka shared photos from her holiday in Taormina with the caption, “Taormina through my [eyes].” She also tagged Bvlgari in the post. For the uninitiated, she is the brand ambassador of the luxury Italian designer label. She posted a photo of herself lazing by the beach and soaking up the sun, dressed in a mauve and black tie-dye print bikini set. The bikini top features broad shoulder straps, a plunging V neckline, a twisted design on the bust, and a fitted design. Meanwhile, the bottoms have a low waistline and high leg cut-outs.

Priyanka's Taormina diaries

The actor's album from her time in Taormina features photos of her enjoying the verdant scenes in the town. She also posted a picture of herself sitting inside a fancy Bvlgari tuk-tuk, random photos from the town, hanging out with her team, exploring Taormina, checking out souvenirs, visiting the cobbled streets, gorging on a pepperoni and cheese pizza, and hanging out at the beach. She also posted videos of scenic mountains and beaches in Taormina and a photo of a mini vintage car.

Grandma core for Priyanka

During her time in Taormina, Priyanka also attended two Bvlgari events. For the first event, she wore a vintage John Galliano for Dior dress with a blinding Bvlgari necklace. She tied her hair in a twisted hairdo and opted for minimal glam with the chic outfit that served grandma core aesthetic.

As for the second look, Priyanka slipped into an archival Giorgio Armani gown. the pearl white silk ensemble features floral embroidery and a lace-embroidered tulle overlay. She accessorised the dress with a Bvlgari necklace from their latest collection, a bracelet, and a ring.