Scan QR code to hear musical sounds of stone pillars at Hampi's Vijaya Vitthala temple

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Nov 29, 2024 11:48 AM IST

Now, you can to scan QR codes and reportedly listen to 25-second music clips on 10 pillars at the Vijaya Vitthala Temple in Hampi, Karnataka.

Karnataka’s Hampi stands still in time. Once a splendid Indian metropolis, Hampi is on many travellers' bucket lists. If ancient temples captivate you and you have been waiting to explore the ruins of the great city of Vijayanagar, here's something that will inspire you to plan your next holiday to the UNESCO World Heritage site. As per a report by The Times of India, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has ‘introduced QR codes on 10 pillars’ at the Vijaya Vitthala Temple in Hampi, ‘allowing tourists to scan and listen to 25-second music clips’. Also read | Hampi to Siliguri, India to put spotlight on heritage and scenic sites during G20 meetings

The Vitthala Temple in Karnataka's Hampi. (Twitter/Vertigo_Warrior)
The Vitthala Temple in Karnataka's Hampi. (Twitter/Vertigo_Warrior)

QR codes bring Hampi's musical stone pillars to life

Nihil Das, superintending archaeologist, ASI, Hampi Circle told TOI: "We have installed two QR codes on each pillar. Within a few days, the number of QR codes will be increased to accommodate more people at the bottom of all 56 pillars. The move is also aimed at avoiding possible rush in front of the monument. We are also thinking of including a version of video recording in the future."

He added, “The initiative is the first of its kind in the state as musical pillars are uncommon. In fact, we have provided this QR code with basic information of sculptures in in our museum.”

Before 2008, tourists could tap 56 stone pillars at the the Vijaya Vitthala temple in Hampi and enjoy the music they produced. Due to concerns over the weakening of the pillars, the ASI restricted access to these pillars.

New amenities to enrich Hampi tourism experience

Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a popular tourist destination, but its limited infrastructure development has been a cause for concern. According to a recent report on Deccanherald.com, new amenities to enrich the Hampi tourism experience are on the way.

The portal reported that the Department of Tourism has planned to build 20 'traveller nooks' to enhance accessibility and convenience at the site and address the shortage of basic amenities. These nooks, designed with Hampi's archaeological, cultural, and natural landscape in mind, will reportedly offer facilities like drinking water, mother and child care centres, clean toilets, and information kiosks, all to improve the visitor experience.

The initiative, part of the union government’s Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, is expected to increase annual tourist visits from 1.28 million to 2.06 million over the next five years, the report added.

More details

The proposed traveller nooks are outlined in a Detailed Project Report, which categorises them into three sizes: Noble (small), Royal (medium), and Imperial (large). The report specifies eight Noble, seven Royal, and five Imperial nooks, featuring amenities such as breastfeeding and diaper-changing stations, Wi-Fi seating areas, and disabled-friendly washrooms.

Salma K Fahim, Secretary of the Department of Tourism, announced that tenders for the project would be issued within two weeks. Rajendra KV, Director of the Tourism Department, said these facilities would be heritage-sensitive, using materials that honour Hampi’s unique architectural style. “The development will maintain Hampi's cultural integrity while creating over 100 jobs for locals during the operation phase,” he added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
