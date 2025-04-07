Menu Explore
Shanaya Kapoor’s dreamy Goa diaries will make you want to plan a beach getaway ASAP. See pics

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 07, 2025 03:59 PM IST

Shanaya Kapoor is living her best beach life in Goa and her latest Insta snaps filled with sunsets, serene views, and breezy fits are pure travel goals.

Shanaya Kapoor is currently living the beach life in Goa as she shoots for her upcoming film alongside Abhay Verma. The Gen Z star is quite active on social media and her Insta diaries never fail to impress. Her latest snaps filled with golden sunsets, breezy fits, and serene views are nothing short of dreamy and will definitely ignite your wanderlust. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor stuns in tiniest green scrunchie top and mini skirt; leaves Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday gushing: Pics )

Shanaya Kapoor's Goa diaries reveal a blend of natural beauty and culinary experiences.(Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)
Shanaya Kapoor's Goa diaries reveal a blend of natural beauty and culinary experiences.(Instagram/@shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor's dreamy Goa diaries

Shanaya brushed off the Monday blues in style as she took to Instagram to drop a stunning photo dump, captioned, “Zindagi apne hisaab se chalti hai, hamesha perfect plan ke hisaab se nahi…”.

In the first picture, Shanaya is seen enjoying a quiet moment in comfy loungewear, standing against a backdrop filled with lush greenery. In the next, she flashes her charming smile while donning a blue oversised cotton shirt.

As the carousel continues, she shares glimpses of Goa’s natural beauty, which includes picturesque lake views, breathtaking sunsets, and tranquil beachside scenes that instantly transport you to vacation mode. She also lets us in on her culinary indulgences, from a vibrant fruit-filled breakfast to other mouthwatering dishes.

5 must-do activities in Goa

If Shanaya's dreamy Goa diaries have inspired you to plan your own escape, here are 5 must-do activities to add to your itinerary:

1. Sunset at Chapora Fort: Enjoy panoramic sea views as the sun sets behind the horizon. Totally worth the short hike.

2. Beach-hopping in North Goa: Explore everything from lively Baga to the calm Ashwem for the perfect beach day.

3. Explore Fontainhas, Panjim: Wander through Goa’s Latin Quarter, with its colourful houses, galleries, and cosy cafés.

4. Goan thali feast: Relish an authentic Goan meal with fish curry, rice, and local delights at a nearby eatery.

5. Backwater cruise in South Goa: Unwind on a peaceful boat ride through lush backwaters, spotting birds and mangroves.

