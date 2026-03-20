Skip the famous stalls, these hidden eateries in Varanasi deserve your attention
In the narrow lanes of Varanasi, these food gems remain deliciously undiscovered from the crowd.
Varanasi’s culture is deeply rooted in its food scene, and every nook and corner of the city serves delicacies worth trying. From Ram Bhandhar to Chachi ki kachori, Pahalwan lassi to Deena Chat Bhandhar, are some of the most popular eateries people often visit to savour the delicacies. However, Varanasi boasts a lot more food joints that deliver the real flavour, waiting to be explored. Scroll down to check out some of the hidden food gems that are too good to stay secret.
Also read | Only 24 hours in Varanasi? Here’s how to spend them
For chaat and golgappe
From Tamatar Chaat to Golgappe, sev papdi to aloo chaat, Varanasi’s chaat menu is something you can miss out on your trip. Amidst popular main market food joints, Gopi Chat Bhandhar often go unnoticed. Located in the Ravindrapuri colony, this snack spot offers a wide range of delicacies worth trying. As a local, I would recommend trying Palak Patta Chaat and Tamatar Chaat.
For kachori jalebi
Kachori jalebi is one of the most popular breakfast options in Varanasi, available at every corner of the city. While Ram Bhandhar is the most popular spot to savour this delicacy, Babulal, located on the Godowlia Chowk Road, which is within walking distance from the galli, is one of the underrated gems to enjoy this lip-smacking cuisine in peace, away from the crowd. Madhur Jalpan, nestled in the lane next to KCM Mall on the same road, is another undiscovered spot where you can satiate your taste buds. Don’t forget to try samosa and chole, served around 3 pm at these food stalls.
Banarasi lassi
If you are in Varanasi, especially during summers, then you can skip trying Banarasi lassi. Made out of a thick layer of creamy milk, served in large earthen glasses, and topped with rabri and malai, this kind of lassi you won’t find anywhere else in the world. You also get the choice to customize your lassi based on your taste and preferences. While Pahalwan lassi is a popular one, Blue Lassi near Rajbandhu in Kachori Galli (known for their fruit lassis), Dwarikapuri Milk Bahar, and Shiv Prasad Lassi Bhandar are some of the best options to try this beverage.
Chooda matar and malaiyyo
These two delicacies are winter specials and are found only in Varanasi. Chooda matar is actually the Varanasi version of poha, made with a twist. It’s one of the most fulfilling evening snacks and is worth trying at Gopi Chaat Bhandar. Malaiyyo is another world-famous winter dessert you can’t skip in Varanasi. Dwarikapuri Milk Bahar, Shiv Prasad Lassi Bhandar, and Neelkant are some of the undiscovered gems where you can try this fulfilling dessert.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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