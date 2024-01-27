 South Africa's tourist attractions are now even more affordable | Travel - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Travel / South Africa's tourist attractions are now even more affordable

South Africa's tourist attractions are now even more affordable

Bloomberg | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz
Jan 27, 2024 04:02 PM IST

Here's why South Africa tops the list for budget-savvy travellers

South Africa is a standout among its global peers offering an unexpected advantage: affordability. That’s according to brokerage RMB Morgan Stanley.

South Africa's tourist attractions are now even more affordable (Photo by Twitter/LetsTravelEarth)
South Africa's tourist attractions are now even more affordable (Photo by Twitter/LetsTravelEarth)

The rand has weakened about 9% versus the dollar and euro, and some 12% against the British pound, over the last year. The depreciation, along with fairly subdued inflation in South Africa compared with abroad, means that relative prices for local goods and services on sale are cheaper than elsewhere.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Consumers can drink nearly three cappuccinos in South Africa for the price of one in the US and could spend four nights in a Cape Town hotel for the price of only one in London,” said Mary Curtis, a strategist at the broker, and Andrea Masia, an economist.

“Looking at the bigger picture, low relative prices of South African goods and services are just another example of value in South Africa assets,” they wrote in a note to clients.

Valuations for both bonds and equities look cheap compared with peers, with elections due later in the year potentially providing a fresh catalyst to unlock some value, they said.

Meanwhile, price disparities support the continued recovery in South Africa’s net tourist receipts, while the weaker currency should result in lower import growth, they said. Both would help offset the slide in export prices and limit the potential deterioration in the current account.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On