Spain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism
Spain hopes the introduction of vaccination passports combined with pre-travel Covid-19 testing will allow British tourists to return to Spanish destinations this summer, a tourism ministry source told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We support the vaccination certificate but not as the only way to recuperate mobility, rather, as one of the means within a portfolio of measures including social distancing, pre-travel tests, mask-wearing," the source said.
The government has no plans to introduce quarantines on foreign visitors, and was also counting on a wider agreement to be hammered out between Europe and Britain to remove restrictions on non-essential travel, the official added.
Over 2020, as global travel was dramatically curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic, foreign tourism to Spain - one of the world's most visited countries - fell 80% to just 19 million visitors, a level not seen since 1969.
The industry's contribution to gross domestic product tumbled to between 4% and 5%, according to estimates from Funcas think-tank analyst Maria Jesus Fernandez, from a 12% share in 2019.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Spain betting on vaccine passports to revive summer tourism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany: Houseboats in high demand as travel enthusiasts book holidays near home
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remote workers flee to $70,000-a-month resorts while awaiting Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic travel to continue aiding hotel recovery in 2021: JLL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai airports traffic slumps 70% in 2020 due to Covid-19 lockdowns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High-risk arrivals to UK must quarantine in hotels from Monday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Philippine to allow larger crowd inside places of worship, reopen movie theaters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tourists enjoy adventure sports on snow-capped hills in Kufri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany tightens border checks, cancels Easter vacations to curb Covid-19 spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how hotels are boosting traveller confidence to mitigate Covid-19 losses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh's zoo-cum-children's park re-opens for public after 11 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More and more tourists opting to visit Jammu and Kashmir for holidays
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine's Day: Mealworm Valentine treats charm London Zoo's squirrel monkeys
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Corbett beyond jungle safari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On an exploration: Finding solace in solo travel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox