Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Spain looks to lift mask requirement in most indoor spaces after Easter Week
travel

Spain looks to lift mask requirement in most indoor spaces after Easter Week

Spain made outdoor mask use no longer obligatory in February as a wave of Covid-19 cases caused by the more contagious Omicron variant eased. In March, it eliminated mandatory home isolation for people infected with the coronavirus but experiencing no or mild symptoms.
Spain looks to lift mask requirement in most indoor spaces after Easter Week&nbsp;(Photo by Henrique Ferreira on Unsplash)
Spain looks to lift mask requirement in most indoor spaces after Easter Week (Photo by Henrique Ferreira on Unsplash)
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 09:06 PM IST
Copy Link
AP | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Madrid

Spain's health minister wants to lift face mask requirements for indoor spaces except public transportation and medical centers after Easter Week, when many residents travel and see their families.

Spanish Health Minister Carolina Darias said Wednesday that she would bring the proposed action to a government Cabinet meeting on April 19. If approved as expected, it would take effect the following day.

Over 92% of Spaniards over age 12 have received at least two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine. The country's high vaccination rate has meant relatively low pressure on hospitals during the most recent surge of infections.

Authorities made outdoor mask use no longer obligatory in February as a wave of cases caused by the more contagious omicron variant eased. In March, Spain eliminated mandatory home isolation for people infected with the coronavirus but experiencing no or mild symptoms.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
spain face mask face masks easter covid-19 omicron coronavirus + 5 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out